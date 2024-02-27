The Minnesota Twins already had an impressive batting lineup going into spring training, but they got even deeper on offense when they traded for Manuel Margot on Feb. 26. Margot will join an outfield that already has Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, and Matt Wallner. The Twins won a bad AL Central last season, and Margot will help the team in trying to accomplish that feat again this year.
Margot will join the team during spring training, where the Twins are already 1-2 in the Grapefruit League.
Twins 2024 spring training schedule
The Twins' impressive offense has already been showing their stuff. Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, and Buxton form one of the best trios with the bats in MLB. The departure of Sonny Gray leaves the team with a hole in their pitching rotation, though. They will try to work that out in spring training. The team's schedule is below.
Feb. 24 vs. Pirates – (W) 5-3
Feb. 25 @ Red Sox – (L) 8-6
Feb. 26 @ Yankees – (L) 9-2
Feb. 27 vs. Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 28 vs. Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 29 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 1 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 2 @ Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 3 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 4 vs. Braves/@Orioles (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET
March 5 @ Cardinals: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 6 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 8 @ Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 9 vs. Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 10 vs. Nationals: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 11 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 12 @ Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports North
March 13 @ Rays/ vs. Cardinals (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports North
March 14 vs. Blue Jays: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 15 @ Red Sox: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 16 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports North
March 17 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET
March 18 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports North
March 20 vs. Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports North
March 21 @ Nationals: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 22 vs. Braves/@ Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports North
March 23 @ Red Sox: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 24 vs. Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports North
March 25 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET – Bally Sports North
March 26 vs. Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
Twins TV/streaming guide
Bally Sports North is the regional sports network that broadcasts games for the Twins to the local market. They will be broadcasting eight spring training games, while the majority of the rest will only be on the radio (TIBN/830 WCCO/102.9 the Wolf). FuboTV does have access to Bally Sports North, so fans in the Minnesota area will be able to watch the games there.