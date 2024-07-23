The conclusion of Summer League in Las Vegas essentially signals the end of events this NBA offseason. Luckily, basketball fans around the world will get to watch some of their favorite NBA talents in action during the Olympics in Paris, France, yet most of the drama that comes with every offseason is in the rear-view mirror. Still, trade talks will continue, and teams will look to finalize their rosters ahead of training camp in September with several key free agents that have yet to find a new contract during NBA free agency.

As is the case every summer, several notable names find themselves in search of a new home as free agents around the NBA following Summer League. However, this offseason is slightly different because of how money is being distributed across the league.

In the past, teams have spent their funds freely with no major implications other than having to pay extra in luxury taxes. Now, in addition to having major tax bills, the league's new stipulations surrounding teams that cross the first and second tax aprons have caused organizations to rethink their strategies pertaining to long-term costs.

This is why several key names, such as Tyus Jones, Isaac Okoro, and others, remain free agents across the NBA at the conclusion of Summer League. Here is the latest on the best remaining free agents this offseason.

Tyus Jones – Unrestricted free agent

There is no question that Jones is the best player remaining as a free agent for NBA teams to pursue. The problem right now is that very few teams have openings in their backcourt, and those that would have a need for a player like Jones don't necessarily have the money to spend on him. As much as the new tax aprons have impacted a middle-tier player like Jones, he himself has also hurt his chances to receive a new, lucrative contract in free agency due to his desire to remain a starting point guard.

This past season with the Washington Wizards, Jones averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor. His 7.3 assist-to-turnover ratio is why teams are wanting to bring in the 28-year-old guard as a key sixth man. It continues to look likely that Jones will need to accept a one-year deal with a team and enter NBA free agency yet again next offseason in search of a long-term deal. Of course, the option of the Wizards executing a sign-and-trade with another team willing to give Jones a three-year deal is also an option.

Very few teams have open roster spots at this time, leaving Jones' options extremely thin if he is unwilling to accept a minimum contract for the 2024-25 season.

Isaac Okoro – Restricted free agent

The idea of players holding leverage when it comes to being restricted free agents has diminished across the NBA in recent years. No player has signed an offer sheet with a different team as a restricted free agent this offseason, and Okoro remains the only notable player on the open market who has this kind of option to agree to an offer sheet as a free agent.

Whether or not Okoro returns to the Cleveland Cavaliers depends on what the organization is planning on the trade market. The Cavs have been linked to several wing talents, most of which are more proven on the offensive end of the court than Okoro. However, the 23-year-old had a great 2023-24 campaign in which he proved to be a very strong perimeter defender on the wing. It is not hard to imagine that Cleveland will bring him back on a team-friendly contract at this stage, a deal that could set the Cavs up for a roster move ahead of the trade deadline.

There is still a lot to like about Okoro and where he is in his development, which is why the Cavaliers shouldn't be so keen to give up on him yet. Then again, new contract extensions for Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell have put the Cavs in a bind pertaining to what they could offer Okoro long-term.

Precious Achiuwa – Unrestricted free agent

When the New York Knicks were unable to retain Isaiah Hartenstein earlier this offseason, it seemed like a forgone conclusion that they would be re-signing Precious Achiuwa. Right now, the Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron ($188.9 million), and their current payroll exceeds $171 million. Including the contracts of Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek, the Knicks have 13 players on their active roster.

Achiuwa may very likely end up being the 14th player for the Knicks because of the need they have in their frontcourt. New York has been searching for ways to bring in more help alongside Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, yet not many options exist for them on the trade market due to Miles McBride, Jericho Sims, and Keita Bates-Diop being the only players they can trade outside of their core group.

While it seems likely that the Knicks will ultimately bring back Achiuwa, who made an impact near the end of last season, the possibility of the team utilizing him in another offseason trade is also an option.

Gordon Hayward – Unrestricted free agent

What happened with the Oklahoma City Thunder is forgettable for Gordon Hayward. Once thought to be the best trade made by a contending team last season, Hayward made little to no impact with the Thunder. Now, the 34-year-old forward appears to have one foot out the door of the NBA as a result of his numerous injuries through the years and remaining on the free agent market.

Throughout the course of his career, Hayward has always been a reliable three-point shooter. His experiences through the years and leadership in the locker room could be valuable for any playoff-contending team, regardless if he plays real minutes or not. It would be surprising if he wasn't on a roster ahead of training camp.

Markelle Fultz – Unrestricted free agent

The Orlando Magic recently signed veteran point guard Cory Joseph to a contract, likely signaling the end of Markelle Fultz's tenure with the franchise. Fultz, who was drafted first overall in 2017 by the Philadelphia 76ers over the likes of Jayson Tatum, De'Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, and others, revitalized his career in Orlando over the last handful of seasons. Since 2019, Fultz has averaged 11.6 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor in a Magic uniform.

The 26-year-old doesn't appear to have a market at this time and would be nothing more than a minimum-contract player for any team at this stage of free agency.

Luke Kennard

When the Memphis Grizzlies decided to opt out of Luke Kennard's $14.8 million team option, the organization was of the belief that they could bring back the sharpshooter on a more team-friendly deal given their financial situation. As free agency has dragged on for Kennard, the chances of him returning to the Grizzlies have not grown.

Through his first seven years in the NBA, Kennard has shot 43.9 percent from three-point range, making a total of 790 triples. Since entering the league in 2017, Kennard has led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage two different times.

Plenty of teams could utilize a player like Kennard, and the Grizzlies may have to move some numbers around just to re-sign him. Memphis did recently trade Ziaire Williams to the Brooklyn Nets, which could be a precursor to them creating a chunk of funds to bring Kennard back for the 2024-25 season.

Marcus Morris Sr. – Unrestricted free agent

Throughout the entirety of his career, Marcus Morris Sr. has always been known for being a shooter and scorer from virtually every spot on the floor. His defense can be suspect at times, but Morris can always give his team a spark in any game against any opponent when he gets going. This was apparent last year when the veteran forward joined the Cavaliers, immediately providing them with an experienced shooting option on the wing.

Morris is certainly worth a minimum contract for many teams, but his personality and aggressive confidence obviously rub some organizations the wrong way. At some point, he will get another chance to make a deep postseason run with a team.

Lonnie Walker IV – Unrestricted free agent

Various teams had interest in Lonnie Walker IV after his short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season. Ultimately, he decided to join the Brooklyn Nets on a minimum deal. There, Walker showed flashes of his scoring prowess off the bench, averaging 9.7 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Walker is one of those flamethrower players in the sense that he can score on consecutive possessions once he sees the ball go through the hoop. At the same time, Walker can be somewhat of a loose cannon on offense due to him never surrendering confidence and continuing to shoot when shots aren't falling. Seeing as Gary Trent Jr. recently signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a minimum deal, Walker should be next in line to sign with a contender on a similar contract.

Talen Horton-Tucker – Unrestricted free agent

Talen Horton-Tucker hasn't received any real offers from NBA teams in free agency this offseason. The Dallas Mavericks were rumored to have interest in him, but they recently signed Spencer Dinwiddie to round out their roster. It doesn't appear as if a return to the Utah Jazz is in order for Horton-Tucker either.

At 23 years old, Horton-Tucker faces a scenario where he will need to accept a minimum offer just to stay in the league. The only problem is that this offer has yet to come in, which may result in the five-year veteran having to seek opportunities overseas to prove himself. In 51 games with the Jazz last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.1 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor. His lack of three-point shooting has resulted in his decline through the years.

Danilo Gallinari – Unrestricted free agent

Despite all of the knee problems he has had over the course of his career, seeing Danilo Gallinari remain unsigned is a surprise. No matter what team he has been with, Gallinari has always shot well from three-point range, and his length on the wing is advantageous as well. Unfortunately, the Italian big man has lost a step in recent years, directly impacting his ability to remain on the floor as a consistent shooting weapon.

It doesn't help that Gallinari's short stints with the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Milwaukee Bucks last year were all unsuccessful. If he wants to go overseas and continue his basketball career, Gallinari will likely have multiple offers from premier European clubs. However, as far as prolonging his career in the NBA goes, Gallinari has yet to receive serious interest from teams. That could potentially change with the start of training camp around the corner.