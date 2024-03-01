Ahead of their final two shows at the Sphere, U2 members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and honorary member Bram van den Berg, shocked fans. They met up with fans at the Venetian Resort and the Zoo Station exhibit.
The band made their way to the Venetian on February 29. A group of lucky fans got to meet the band, take photos, and get autographs. Photos (courtesy of @U2Songs on X) show the band greeting fans.
U2 visited Zoo Station and met with fans, stopping to greet fans and sign autographs. (Photos courtesy of Jason, used with permission.) #U2UVSphere pic.twitter.com/sAYXayBHXv
— U2Songs.com (@u2songs) March 1, 2024
Perhaps the band was paying a visit to their exhibit one last time. After all, the Sphere residency will come to an end in a couple of days. Thus the Zoo Station exhibit will also close.
U2:UV
U2 is playing their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere. The shows are a celebration of their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. They play the entire album in full for the first time in a live setting.
After being announced as a few select dates in Las Vegas, demand and interest grew in the Sphere shows. After several additions to their itinerary, and 40 total shows will be played when it's all said and done. The residency commenced on September 29, 2023, and the band is playing their final two shows on March 1 and 2.
Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for the residency. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting out of the shows due to recovery from health issues.
U2 hasn't been on the road since 2019. Their last tour was an extension of their 2017 “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour. Hopefully, after their Sphere shows conclude, they hit the road again with new material.