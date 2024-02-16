U2's show at the Sphere on February 15 was attended by Priscilla Presley.

Like Elvis Presley, U2 has made their way to Las Vegas. They are currently playing their first concert residency ever at the Sphere. The wife of the King of Rock ‘n' Roll, Priscilla Presley, was in attendance of the February 15 show.

Bono even took a moment to acknowledge the Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll. Thanks to a picture from @atuecomSherry, we can see Presley in the house.

U2Songs took a video of Bono shouting out Presley in between songs.

“I just now talked about the King of Rock ‘n' Roll, I'd like to talk about the King and Queen in Rock ‘n' Roll because Priscilla Presley is in the house,” Bono said.

Throughout the show, Bono and the band performed two snippets of Elvis Presley's songs, “Love Me Tender” at the end of “One” and “Viva Las Vegas” during “Love Is Blindness.”

Priscilla Presley has been in the news a lot recently. Last year, Sofia Coppola directed a film about her life, Priscilla, with Cailee Spaeny playing her in the film. Jacob Elordi played Elvis.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere

U2's first concert residency, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, commemorates their Achtung Baby album. For the first time, the album is played in full during the concerts. This includes some of the lesser-known tracks like “So Cruel” and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World.”

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for the residency. Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting out of these shows to recover from health complications after decades of drumming.