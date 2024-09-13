ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Sam Pittman's seat is very hot in Fayetteville. The Arkansas head football coach made a series of puzzling decisions last week against Oklahoma State. Those decisions came back to hurt him and his team. Arkansas outgained Oklahoma State by close to 300 yards and yet somehow lost, which is really hard to do. The Hogs made a series of disastrous mistakes which, combined with bad situational coaching from Pittman, allowed a win to turn into a brutal overtime loss. It's the kind of loss a coach on the hot seat simply can't afford. The loss was problematic in itself, but the way it happened is so much more alarming. If the game was a classic and Oklahoma State played great, Pittman wouldn't be facing nearly as much heat. Because Arkansas should have won the game and did control most of the game, however, allowing that really big fish to get away makes the situation that much less tenable for Pittman, who now has one more tune-up game before the SEC schedule in a year when he has to find a way to turn things around at Arkansas. It's not a comfortable environment for Pittman, who will need to make sure his team can play clean football instead of tripping all over itself when a game is there for the taking. It will be interesting to see if Arkansas comes back focused and motivated against UAB, or if the players are depressed and deflated in a game which is easy for young athletes to overlook. Can Arkansas use this as a building block and a springboard before the SEC season arrives, or will this game merely continue the bad vibes surrounding the program in Fayetteville?

Here are the UAB-Arkansas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UAB-Arkansas Odds

UAB: +24.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1200

Arkansas: -24.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch UAB vs. Arkansas

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why UAB Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas has been thinking about the Oklahoma State loss all week long. It's the kind of loss which is simply impossible to flush away from the memory and the mind, especially when it is all very fresh and recent. Coaches often like to say, “Don't let that one loss beat you twice,” meaning that thinking about the loss can't carry into the next game and hijack that team's level of performance. However, it will be hard for Arkansas to avoid thinking about that loss when it takes the field for this game. UAB doesn't even have to win straight up; it can cover merely by staying within 24 points. UAB could lose 41-17 and cover. UAB could lose 52-28 and cover. That's a lot of margin for the Blazers to carry into this game from a betting standpoint.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is going to be very, very mad and very, very motivated. The Razorbacks will be intent on fixing their mistakes and changing how they go about their business. They are going to come roaring out of the gate, taking out their frustrations on a clearly inferior UAB squad at home.

Final UAB-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to UAB, but we have no idea how focused Arkansas will or won't be. Stay away from this one.

Final UAB-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: UAB +24.5