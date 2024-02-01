UC Davis faces Santa Barbara. Our college basketball odds series includes our UC Davis Santa Barbara prediction, odds, and pick.

The UC Davis Aggies are part of a fascinating set of plot developments in the Big West Conference. UC Davis is 7-2 in the Big West, one game behind UC Irvine and UC San Diego, the two teams tied for first place in the league at 8-1. UC Davis, in its last two games, beat Irvine by two points and lost to UC San Diego by 33. Davis scored in the 50s in both games but allowed 52 to Irvine and 92 to UC San Diego. That two-game sequence begs the question, “Which game is more reflective of the true nature of the Aggies?” Everyone is wondering which way the Aggies will turn as they enter the month of February. Was the win over Irvine the aberration, or was the blowout loss to UCSD the outlier? We will soon find out, as a volatile college basketball season continues.

Here are the UC Davis-Santa Barbara College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UC Davis-Santa Barbara Odds

UC Davis Aggies: +4.5 (-110)

Santa Barbara Gauchos: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How To Watch UC Davis vs Santa Barbara

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why UC Davis Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies have won eight of their last 10 games, so even though the 92-59 loss to UC San Diego was an absolutely atrocious performance, it is reasonable to view that game as the outlier, not the indicator, for this team. Also realize that the only other loss for UC Davis in its last 10 games was a three-point loss at UC Irvine. Davis therefore played Irvine very closely in two meetings this season, with the aggregate number of points being minus-one in 80 minutes of play (minus-three in the loss, plus-two in the win). If you are trying to discern which UC Davis is the “real” one — which team is more reflective of what you are likely to see in this game against Santa Barbara and in the remainder of the Big West Conference season, the team which played Irvine on even terms is the better choice. That 33-point loss to UC San Diego looks like the weird result you shouldn't put too much stock in.

Also note that UC Santa Barbara is just 5-4 in Big West play, two games behind UC Davis in the conference standings entering February. The Gauchos have underperformed this season and certainly don't merit trust, especially giving almost five points. Davis keeping this game close seems like the more likely outcome than the Gauchos winning comfortably.

Why Santa Barbara Could Cover the Spread

The Gauchos, being two games behind Davis for third place and three games behind both Irvine and UC San Diego for first place in the Big West, are desperate for a win. They know this season hasn't gone according to plan. Playing at home against a team which is above them in the standings, the Gauchos are going to be hungry, motivated, and focused. It's hard to win on the road in college basketball, and it's not as though Davis is a juggernaut team which is so much better than Santa Barbara that it should merit trust on the road. This is a “get right” game for Santa Barbara, and the result will show as much.

Final UC Davis-Santa Barbara Prediction & Pick

Davis is the better team, but this is a tricky spot on the road. Stay away from this one.

Final UC Davis-Santa Barbara Prediction & Pick: UC Davis +4.5