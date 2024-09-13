ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UConn-Duke prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn-Duke.

The UConn Huskies produced one of the easiest and most decisive covers of Week 2 of the 2024 college football season last week. They were 14.5-point favorites over Merrimack. They zoomed to a 63-7 lead over Merrimack before ultimately winning 63-17, covering by 31 points. Was UConn significantly undervalued against Merrimack, or did it simply outperform expectations? We are going to get some more clarity this week as the Huskies go to Durham to face Duke.

While bettors have to consider how good UConn actually is, they also have to be asking questions about Duke and its offense. The Blue Devils are 2-0 under first-year head coach Manny Diaz — formerly the head coach at Miami and more recently the defensive coordinator at Penn State — but Duke's offense has not been particularly good under Texas transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy. Diaz is a very good defensive coordinator and has a strong career reputation as a defensive play-caller built on his work at several stops over the past 15 years, but his resume as a head coach is not good. His brief tenure at Miami was a disaster. It remains to be seen what he will do at Duke, succeeding Mike Elko. Diaz, though, has not been able to generate good results on the offensive side of the ball as a head coach. His story reinforces a central point about head coaches who have expertise on one side of the ball: They have to make good hires on the opposite side of the ball. This game might tell us a lot more about how well Manny Diaz has adjusted to his Miami experience, and how ready he is to create a good offense as a head coach. If Duke — which has not scored 30 points in either of its games this season, one in a game against an FCS opponent (Elon) and one in an overtime game (Northwestern) — cannot score 30 on UConn, the Blue Devils will have reason to be concerned heading into ACC play.

Here are the UConn-Duke College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UConn-Duke Odds

UConn: +16.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +610

Duke: -16.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch UConn vs Duke

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskies covered a spread by 31 points last week. They looked really good. Sure, the opponent was an FCS cupcake, but UConn demolished the cupcake. As a point of comparison, Duke beat Elon — an FCS cupcake — by 23 points. UConn won its FCS cupcake game by 46, twice the margin Duke established. Duke's offense has not scored more than 26 points in each of its two games so far this season. Let's say that Duke scores 26 points again this week against UConn. All UConn would have to do to cover the spread in that scenario is score 10 points. Just 10. That's it. UConn covering the spread seems like a very attractive play in this game from a number of angles. The Huskies might not win outright, but they seem to be getting very little respect based on what has happened in the first two games of the season.

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is going to be better on offense. This looks like an offensive unit which is getting to know each other, playing for a first-year head coach. Everything will get smoother as the season goes along, and UConn might have not received sufficient preparation for Duke by playing Merrimack.

Final UConn-Duke Prediction & Pick

There are a lot of games we're not willing to bet on in Week 3, because the season is still young and a lot of teams are mysteries. We do think, however, that UConn getting this many points is hard to pass up. Take UConn.

Final UConn-Duke Prediction & Pick: UConn +16.5