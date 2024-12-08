ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn Texas.

The college basketball season has unfolded in a number of very strange ways. One is that UConn lost three consecutive games on three consecutive days in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational. Day 1 was a loss to Memphis. Day 2 was a stunning loss from a commanding position (a double-digit first-half lead) against Colorado. Day 3 was a loss to Dayton in which UConn fell behind early and stayed behind nearly the whole game. The Huskies have a retooled roster, losing a lot of the central pieces from their two-time national championship lineup under coach Dan Hurley. UConn gained specific pieces in the transfer portal which have not panned out so far this season, particularly former Saint Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney, who has been physically overpowered at times by opposing guards. UConn's offense is decent, though not spectacular. The defense is Hurley's big concern. He has spoken about it and is trying to get it up to par, but it might be a long-term process to bring this team around.

UConn did grab an important win this past week against Baylor, but the game went down to the wire and was hardly an emphatic, convincing triumph. However, if there is a positive view to take from the game — other than the win itself — UConn achieved that victory with star Alex Karaban sitting out due to injury. It is expected that Karaban will return for this game against Texas, but you will want to check the starting lineups and available players before tipoff, so keep an eye on that game detail.

Texas has made progress in recent weeks after an early-season loss to Ohio State. The Longhorns have defeated Syracuse, Saint Joseph's, and — most recently — North Carolina State. That win on the road in Raleigh against the Wolfpack was part of the SEC's dominance of the ACC-SEC Challenge. SEC teams went 14-2, and Texas — now part of the SEC — joined in the fun for college basketball's most prosperous conference in the early stages of the new season. Texas wants to be able to build on the NC State win and grab an even bigger scalp here against the two-time defending champions.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Assuming Alex Karaban does return, UConn gets a proven two-way player and a guy who is willing to take and make the big shot. Karaban is a mature veteran player on a reworked roster who should be able to give the Huskies the cohesion and continuity they sorely need right now.

We should also point out that while Texas has been winning steadily, none of the three teams we mentioned — Syracuse, Saint Joseph's, or NC State — look like NCAA Tournament-quality teams right now. Texas has not yet beaten one of the big dogs. Skepticism is warranted as far as the Longhorns are concerned.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UConn Huskies do not look like a high-level team. Not now. They might become a roaring Ferrari in January or February, but they're simply not there yet. Texas has been playing better than UConn in recent weeks. UConn playing away from home has been a mess this season.

Final UConn-Texas Prediction & Pick

The lean is to UConn, but we are not fully convinced by the Huskies' form. Pass.

