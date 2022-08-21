Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold just busted out one of the most unorthodox moves you’ll ever see in a fight. Well, technically it wasn’t a move per se, as he literally rubbed blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa’s face in the dying seconds of their matchup in UFC 278 on Saturday.

The middleweight bout between Rockhold and Costa went the distance. With less than 10 seconds remaining in the third and final round, Rockhold found himself on top of his Brazilian opponent. The American had blood dripping from a cut on his face, so he decided to rub most of it off on Costa’s face.

Warning: graphic content below (h/t SportsCenter on Twitter):

That’s… nothing like I’ve ever seen before. Obviously not for the faint of heart.

Rockhold’s rather inexplicable last-second decision didn’t matter much, though. After a great fight between two high-level welterweights, it was Costa who emerged victorious via decision. The judges saw the bout as a one-sided battle, with all three of them scoring the fight, 30-27.

Don’t let the lopsided decision fool you, though. This bout was very eventful. The blood-wiping at the end of the match was the icing on top of the cake of what was a tremendous action-packed battle.

After the loss, Luke Rockhold said in his interview that he’s “f—–g old,” which could be an indication of his looming retirement. This was the 37-year-old’s first fight since 2019.

For his part, this was Paulo Costa’s first victory in the octagon in three years.