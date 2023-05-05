Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Moving on with the early prelims we have a fight in the middleweight division between Joseph Holmes and Claudio Ribeiro. Both Holmes and Ribeiro are coming off a fight where they were finished, so we know going into this fight they will be hungry to get the win come Saturday night. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Holmes-Ribeiro prediction and pick.

Joseph Holmes (8-3) got signed off Dana White’s Looking For A Fight after a big first-round knockout of Jhonoven Pati. Since that win, he has gone 1-2 on the biggest stage, and with his back against the wall, he will be looking to come out guns blazing for the finish.

Claudio Ribeiro (10-3) is also a Contender Series product that got a contract with an emphatic knockout of Ivan Valenzuela. His UFC debut didn’t go as planned as he got knocked out for the first time in his career against Abdul Razak Alhassan. He has a very crazy style of fighting that is all action which should make for a very exciting fight with Holmes on Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Joseph Holmes-Claudio Ribeiro Odds

Joseph Holmes: +160

Claudio Ribeiro: -200

Over 1.5 Rounds: +102

Under 1.5 Round: -128

How to Watch Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

TV: UFC Fight Pass

Stream: UFC Fight Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Joseph Holmes Will Win

Joseph Holmes is one of the tallest middleweight contenders on the roster standing in at 6’4″. That height and length make it hard for any one of his opponents to be able to just come and throw down with him. We saw what Holmes is capable of on the Contender Series when you attempt to strike within his range.

We know that Holmes possesses power on the feet but where he excels is in the grappling. That is where the fight will be won and lost with who is able to win the grappling exchanges. Since that Ribeiro has not faced many high-level grapplers which is an area that Holmes can exploit to cause a big upset.

Why Claudio Ribeiro Will Win

Claudio Ribeiro was very exciting signing off the Contender Series. He has one of the only spinning-back fist knockouts in the history of the show. He put on a crazy pace against one of the heaviest hitters in the middleweight division.

He took some early damage and looked like he could go punch for punch with Alhassan but his power was deemed too much in round 2. That is something that I don’t see being much of a problem here against Joseph Holmes. As long as this fight stays standing it will be Ribeiro getting his hand raised most likely by an emphatic knockout.

Final Joseph Holmes-Claudio Ribeiro Prediction & Pick

Joseph Holmes will pose some different threats that Claudio Ribeiro has to really see coming into this fight this weekend. It will be hard for Ribeiro at first to get inside the reach of Holmes. The moment Ribeiro is able to find his range he will touch up Holmes and eventually finish him early.

Final Joseph Holmes-Claudio Ribeiro Prediction & Pick: Claudio Ribeiro (-200) Under 1.5 Rounds (-128)