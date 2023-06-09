The time has finally come for the Main Event of UFC 289 from Vancouver, Canada. We'll bring you another prediction and pick for the Women's Bantamweight (135 lb) Championship. Women's MMA GOAT and Champion Amanda Nunes will put herself to the test and defend her belt against Mexico's newest contender No. 5 Irene Aldana. The stakes couldn't be higher as UFC 289 comes down to this! Check out our UFC odds series for our Nunes-Aldana prediction and pick.

Amanda Nunes is 22-5 as a mixed martial artist and had gone 15-2 since joining the UFC in 2013. She's one of the few fighters to achieve “double-champ” status in the UFC and will once again defend her Bantamweight strap after regaining it from Julianna Pena during their rematch. Originally, Nunes was set to face Pena for the trilogy, but a Pena injury forced this bout to get made. Nunes stands across the octagon from a fresh new face and new challenge in this division. Can she continue to write her legacy as the GOAT? Nunes stands 5'8″ with a 69-inch reach.

Irene Aldana is 14-6 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 7-4 inside the UFC since 2016. She's currently the fifth-ranked Bantamweight and has gone 6-2 in her last eight fights. While she's seen a number of cancellations, Aldana comes in off a TKO-win over Yana Santos and a liver-kick KO against Macy Chiasson. She's settling into her prime as a fighter and believes this is her golden opportunity to make her UFC Championship dreams a reality. Aldana stands 5'9″ with a 68.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 289 Odds: Amanda Nunes-Irene Aldana Odds

Amanda Nunes: -340

Irene Aldana: +260

Over (2.5) rounds: -130

Under (2.5) rounds: +102

How to Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

TV: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN app, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Amanda Nunes Will Win

Amanda Nunes admitted that she was closest to retiring following her loss to Julianna Pena. In her championship return, Nunes looked every bit of her GOAT status and turned in a sensational striking performance against her rival. While Nunes was set to take on Pena for the trilogy, fate had other plans as she stands across from a new opponent. There's constant question as to whether Amanda Nunes is still hungry in the sport considering she's done everything there is to do, but many believe that the prospect of a fresh face may give her to motivation needed to win this fight. Nunes will have the massive advantage on the ground and will be the much more powerful striker if she can land.

Nunes will have to be 100% focused as she'll be fighting an extremely hungry opponent. She can't afford to make mental mistakes like she did against Pena, but she's more susceptible to doing so at this point of her career. Nunes could very well be waiting to retire on a high note, so she could have to motivation to finish this fight in a hurry. No matter what betting experts may say, Nunes is the heavy favorite for a reason and will be the much more skilled fighter in all areas of the fight.

Why Irene Aldana Will Win

Irene Aldana finds herself in this spot in the prime of her career and thanks to a little bit of luck, will have the opportunity to make her championship dreams a reality. She's a fierce veteran in all areas and poses a unique challenge to Nunes in terms of her physicality. Aldana is a very rangy striker and manages distance very well – she'll have to do so efficiently over five rounds to have a chance against the champ. If Aldana can work her cardio and stay out of danger, she could be the fresher fighter heading into the late rounds. Still, her level of competition is nowhere near Nunes' and she'll have to overcome major underdog status if she wants to win this fight.

While Aldana is on a winning streak, it's worth noting that her fight against Macy Chiasson was very competitive before she landed her unique upkick KO. In fact, she was in trouble at several points against Chiasson, something she won't be able to do against Nunes without serious repercussions. Nevertheless, Aldana seems to be riding this Mexican wave of momentum in the UFC and has been working with Champion Alexa Grasso ahead of this camp. If she plays her game smart and stays collected, she could catch the Lioness sleeping on Saturday night.

Final Amanda Nunes-Irene Aldana Prediction & Pick

Amanda Nunes is the favorite and rightfully so. The level of competition between these two fighters isn't very close and Nunes will be more skilled everywhere. If she shows up in her true form, this fight could be over in the first two rounds. However, Nunes may have one foot out the door as she has things outside the octagon she's focused on. Aldana is hungrier than ever and has a lot of momentum behind her country heading into this title fight. In an MMA landscape where championship upsets have been common-place, let's go with Irene Aldana to get the massive upset of Amanda Nunes and welcome the fourth UFC championship to Mexico.

Final Amanda Nunes-Irene Aldana Prediction & Pick: Irene Aldana (+260); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-130)