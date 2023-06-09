The time has finally come for the UFC 289 Main Card from Vancouver, BC, Canada as we bring you a prediction and pick for the opening bout in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. Quebec's own Marc-Andre Barriault will represent Canada against Eryk ‘Ya Boi' Anders. These two are ready to stand and bang! Check out our UFC odds series for our Barriault-Anders prediction and pick.

Marc-Andre Barriault is 15-6 as a fighter and has gone 4-5-1 since joining the UFC. He's had early struggles in the UFC, but has been able to notch some wins over the last year due to his increase in activity. Barriault has gone 3-2 since 2022 and will be coming into this fight off a TKO-win over Julian Marquez in his last fight. ‘Powerbar' will look to turn in another exciting performance in front of his home fans. Barriault stands 6'1″ with a 74-inch reach.

Eryk Anders is 15-7 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 7-7-1 since joining the UFC. A former National Champion at the University of Alabama, Anders has been able to translate his athleticism from football into the cage quite well. He would, however, like to see some more consistency as he's gone 2-3-1 over his last six fights. His last fight was an impressive TKO win over Kyle Daukaus, giving Anders the confidence he needs for this upset. Anders stands 6'1″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 289 Odds: Marc-Andre Barriault-Eryk Anders Odds

Marc-Andre Barriault: -146

Eryk Anders: +114

Over (2.5) rounds: -166

Under (2.5) rounds: +130

How to Watch Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

TV: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN app, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Marc-Andre Barriault Will Win

Marc-Andre Barriault comes in with a very consistent game and plays into the things that he excels at. He's not the most athletic guy at 33 years old, but he's got a ton of strength and a chin that's held up quite well during this recent stretch of fights. The Canadian's best weapon is his jab – if he can lead with it and prevent Anders from closing the distance, Barriault could be in position to control this fight. While he's the more seasoned wrestler, Barriault should avoid hanging on the ground for too long and instead use the wrestling to tire Anders out.

To win this fight, Barriault will have to avoid any big shots if this turns into a slugfest. His last few fights have been as such and he's shown a tendency to get rocked at points. Anders will be very hungry and seeking a finish, so Barriault will have to avoid any instances where he's getting sat down. He should look to feed a consistent diet of jabs hooks to Anders. If Barriault can control the stand-up and damage Anders in clinch situations, his technicality over three rounds could be the difference. There's no doubt that he'll be motivated by the Canadian crowd, but it'll be essential for Barriault to focus on the fundamentals in order to deliver a win.

Why Eryk Anders Will Win

Eryk Anders will have the significant advantage in athleticism during this fight and should look to exploit the discrepancy against the stiffer fighter in Barriault. While Anders is newer to MMA than his opponent, he actually has more fights in the UFC and has seen a wider array of competition. Anders seemingly gets unlucky in a lot of his contests and it's tough to tell which version of him will show up to the fight. On his best days, Anders is measured with his striking, mixing in kicks with his heavy-handed shots. He's a talented wrestler and regularly competes in jiu-jitsu tournaments, but he often leaves a lot to be desired in terms of using those ground skills in the octagon. Against Barriault, Anders should look to chase a submission from defensive position if he finds himself getting taken down.

To win this fight, Anders will have to be active on his feet without over-extending. He should keep his punches in-tight and cut Barriault off when he tries to circle. If he can control his striking aggression perfectly, Anders' athleticism could carry him to a win. Barriault is likely to shoot for a takedown at some point, so look for Anders to show off some of his newly-acquired skills on the ground. An overlooked part of Anders' game are his leg kicks. Barriault struggles with checking kicks, so Anders should look to pepper him early and compromise his movement.

Final Marc-Andre Barriault-Eryk Anders Prediction & Pick

The odds makers are spot-on with their line and rightfully give the edge to the hometown fighter. Barriault will win this fight by being better at the fundamentals. He struggled to defend leg kicks and got cracked in his last fight, but his sheer determination pushed him through to the finish. Anders looked patient against Daukaus last time out, but still struggled to find his range at times. He'll be met by a much more aggressive opponent in Barriault. For the prediction, the smart move is to go with Marc-Andre Barriault to get this win. His chin is the more solid of the two and his ability to stick to his game plan through adversity will prove to be the difference here.

Final Marc-Andre Barriault-Eryk Anders Prediction & Pick: Marc-Andre Barriault (-146)