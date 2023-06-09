UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana continues from Vancouver, BC, Canada as we bring you another prediction and pick for the Main Card of action! This final bout before the Co-Main Event takes place in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division and will feature the final Canadian on the PPV card. “Proper” Mike Malott will fulfill his dream of fighting in Canada as he welcomes Adam Fugitt to the octagon. Check out our UFC odds series for our Malott-Fugitt prediction and pick.

Mike Malott is 9-1-1 as a professional fighter and has gone a perfect 2-0 in his UFC appearances. He's a longtime striking and jiu jitsu coach at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento and has seen his transition to the octagon go swimmingly thus far. Of his nine wins, all have been finished inside of the very first round. He's won both of his UFC fights by TKO and submission, respectively, and has every intention on finishing this fight here. Malott stands 6'1″ with a 73-inch reach.

Adam Fugitt is 9-3 as an MMA fighter and has gone 1-1 in his fights with the UFC. He stepped in on short notice for his debut and was topped by Michael Morales, one of the top young prospects in the division. Fugitt bounced back in a big way against Yusaku Kinoshita with a TKO and will be hungry for another win. While his MMA experience is limited, Fugitt is a champion Muay Thai kickboxer and will have a striking advantage in this one. Fugitt stands 6'1″ with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 289 Odds: Mike Malott-Adam Fugitt Odds

Mike Malott: -225

Adam Fugitt: +172

Over (2.5) rounds: +194

Under (2.5) rounds: -260

How to Watch Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

TV: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN app, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Mike Malott Will Win

After just two UFC fights, Mike Malott will be in the biggest spot of his career looking for his third straight win in front of the Canadian fans. He came in to the promotion as a very raw talent with a wealth of knowledge under his belt. He's the main striking and jiu-jitsu coach at Team Alpha Male and has been in countless corners during his time as an instructor. He has a good striking game and lands with a lot of power. Malott needs to works on his defense as he gets hit when he leaves his hands down, but his chin has held solid through tough moments so far. Malott has said that he's ready to bring the violence and have fun on Saturday, so look for him to be on the gas from the opening bell.

Malott can easily win this fight if he's able to secure a takedown and take it into his own realm. While Malott is the sizable favorite, he'll actually be the less-seasoned striker compared to his opponent. To be successful, Malott should look for a big takedown and chase a submission on the ground. Fugitt isn't nearly as experienced on the ground as him, so Malott should look to gain advantageous control as soon as possible. From there, he'll have a number of options in terms of submissions. The biggest focus for him will be to stay defensive through the striking and not let Fugitt land any damaging kicks to the head or body.

Why Adam Fugitt Will Win

Adam Fugitt impressed a lot of fans in his debut on short notice and his consequential performance showed that he's much more than just a talented kickboxer. Fugitt is a seasoned Muay Thai specialist with an arsenal of strikes and leg kicks. He's extremely fast and snappy with his kicks and can cause a ton of damage if left unchecked. His strikes are very precise and he likes to pop opponents just at the end of his jab. Fugitt does a tremendous job of lulling his opponents into relaxation and hitting them with unexpected kicks. If Malott isn't cautious here, he could find himself at the receiving end of Fugitt's foot.

Adam Fugitt will have to play it safe and feel out the aggression from Malott. While he'd like to score as much damage as possible, meeting Malott in the center of the octagon and trading with him may not be the best idea. Fugitt should use his significant reach advantage to create space in the striking. He's perfect on his takedown defense through two fights and will likely have to stuff some action from Malott in this one. If Fugitt can negate the wrestling and strike at range, he could point-fight his way to a decision win.

Final Mike Malott-Adam Fugitt Prediction & Pick

Adam Fugitt is an extremely talented kickboxer and will stay dangerous throughout the beginning of this fight. He'd benefit most from creating distance and striking at range, but unfortunately Malott will have other plans. Mike Malott will look to be first in the exchanges and be the more physically-imposing fighter. If he can cover himself defensively and work the takedown, this fight should go Malott's way. It seems as though the UFC is setting him up here in a good spot, so we'll go with Malott on the prediction to get it done. This fight should be wild from the opening bell.

Final Mike Malott-Adam Fugitt Prediction & Pick: Mike Malott (-225)