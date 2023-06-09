UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Miranda Maverick. Both Jasudavicius and Maverick are coming off dominant decision victories in their last fight and looking for a big win this weekend at UFC 289. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Maverick-Jasudavicius prediction and pick.

Miranda Maverick (11-4) looked like a title contender when she started her UFC career only to hit a roadblock when she lost an extremely controversial fight against Maycee Barber and then followed that up with a hard-fought loss to Erin Blanchfield. She has since won two in a row in dominant fashion and is looking to make her way up the rankings by beating Jasmine Jasudavicius this weekend at UFC 289.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2) is coming off the most dominant win of her career when she beat promotional newcomer Gabriella Fernandes. She was able to utilize her size and strength in the clinch to bully Fernandes to the mat. If she wants to be successful against a much more experienced Miranda Maverick will need to replicate that same success on Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 289 Odds: Miranda Maverick-Jasmine Jasudavicius Odds

Miranda Maverick: -320

Jasmine Jasudavicius: +235

Over 2.5 Rounds:

Under 2.5 Round:

UFC 289: How to Watch Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Miranda Maverick Will Win

Miranda Maverick has looked like one of the best flyweights in the division especially in her last two fights. She out-grappled both Shanna Young and Sabina Mazo with relative ease and has the chance to do that again when she takes on the towering Jasudavicius.

In Jasudavicius' lone loss in the UFC, we saw her get outworked on the feet and even on the mat against the smaller Natalia Silva. Silva is more known for her great striking but she was able to take down Jasudavicius and control her for parts which bode well for Maverick in this matchup. Also, even though she is at a distinct size disadvantage she is the far superior striker of the two. If Maverick is on this weekend it's going to be a rough night for Jasudavicius no matter where this fight goes.

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius Will Win

Jasmine Jasudavicius is exceptionally tall and long for the women's flyweight division, standing in at 5'7″ with a 68″ reach. She will have 4″ of height and 3″ of reach on her counterpart Miranda Maverick. She utilizes that stature to keep at distance on the feet and out of harm's way but also uses that inside the clinch for trips and body lock takedowns.

In this matchup, she gets to fight a fighter in Miranda Maverick that will be willing to grapple with her as she is very well-versed on the mat. With that said, that is the best chance for Jasudavicius to get her hand raised against her best opponent to date.

Final Miranda Maverick-Jasmine Jasudavicius Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great fight between these two flyweight contenders. Jasudavicius is finally coming into her own in her UFC career and will be looking to get on her first winning streak. Unfortunately, she has to take on Maverick who is just better than her everywhere. Whether this fight takes place on the feet, in the clinch, or on the mat Maverick has her covered. Ultimately, the fight should be close in the beginning until Maverick starts to pull away and take the unanimous decision victory.

Final Miranda Maverick-Jasmine Jasudavicius Prediction & Pick: Miranda Maverick (-320), Over 2.5 Rounds