The time has finally come and UFC 290 will conclude International Fight Week from Las Vegas with its headlining title fight in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. Champion Alexander Volkanovski will return to defend his 145 title against Interim Champ Yair Rodriguez. This will be a battle for the ages with legacy on the line! Check out our UFC odds series for our Volkanovski-Rodriguez prediction and pick.

Alexander Volkanovski is 25-2 as a professional fighter and has gone 12-1 since joining the UFC. After securing the Featherweight belt in 2019, Volkanovski successfully defended the strap four times before moving to Lightweight to face Islam Makhachev. The loss marked the first of Volkanovski's UFC career and prompted him to defend his title again after vacating it. Now, he is met with the unique test of Yair Rodriguez being the most unpredictable striker he's ever faced. Volkanovski stands 5'6″ with a 71.5-inch reach.

Yair Rodriguez is 15-3 as a professional fighter and has gone 10-2-1 within the UFC. After losing to Max Holloway in a classic fight in 2019, Rodriguez bounced back in a huge way with his win over Brian Ortega. While it was an injury stoppage in the first round, Rodriguez came out as the more durable fighter and earned a shot at the interim belt against Josh Emmett. He handled his work dominantly and will now look to unify the featherweight belt. Rodriguez stands 5'11” with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Alexander Volkanovski-Yair Rodriguez Odds

Alexander Volkanovski: -375

Yair Rodriguez: +285

Over (4.5) rounds: -102

Under (4.5) rounds: -124

How to Watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

TV: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Alexander Volkanovski Will Win

Alexander Volkanovski has proved time and time again that he deserves to be in the discussion of MMA GOATs when it comes to the Featherweight division. He fearlessly made the jump to face Islam Makhachev and turned in a performance that many thought was enough to win the belt. Instead, the loss only improved Volkanovski's stock and made it clear that he's capable of moving up and dominating both divisions. First, he must unify his featherweight belt against the most versatile striker he's ever seen. Volkanovski continues to get better each time he fights and it's obvious that he will once again fight like his true self on Saturday.

To win this fight, Volkanovski will have to stay true to what got him here and not give in to Rodriguez' wild striking. Rodriguez will open himself up with kicks and spinning attacks, to which Volk should look to counter attack and neutralize any big actions. He'll be the better wrestler in the exchanges and his ground-and-pound is very underrated. He'll have to be careful of any sneaky submission attempts from Rodriguez, but his control from the top should be enough to earn him a round or two. If Volk can stick to his game plan and approach this fight like he has in the past, we may see another example as to why he's levels above the rest.

Why Yair Rodriguez Will Win

Yair Rodriguez has truly come into his own as a fighter and has established an identity as a dangerous and wild striker. While he's crazy with his combinations, Rodriguez throws in a controlled manner and keeps opponents questioning as to what he'll throw next. He's easily one of the most technical kickers in the sport today and poses a unique challenge to Volkanovski with his combination of length and speed. On the ground, Rodriguez is lethal with his jiu-jitsu and constantly chases the submission. If Volkanovski becomes lazy at any point while in Yair's guard, there could be an opportunity for him to throw up a submission from the bottom.

To win this fight, Yair Rodriguez will need to stay calm under the brightest lights. Volk is undoubtedly his toughest opponent to date so it'll take the best performance of his life to come out with a finish. Rodriguez will have his best chance of winning if he's able to come up with a finish. We've seen Volkanovski figure out strikers like Max Holloway. so Rodriguez will have to be especially unique in the way he mixes up his strikes. A certainty is that Rodriguez will come out guns blazing and turn this into an all-out war from the opening bell.

Final Alexander Volkanovski-Yair Rodriguez Prediction & Pick

Yair Rodriguez may be the most unique fighter Volkanovski has faced thus far. However, that's not to say he's been the best competition the reigning champ has had. The fight with Makhachev truly showed that Volkanovski is a different animal. He'll be ready for anything on the ground with Rodriguez and he's always capable of muscling his way out of submissions. The striking will determine this fight and whoever can manage distance better will come out on top. Expect Volkanovski to show a complete skill set and work this fight from the feet, ground, and clinch situations. Betting Yair Rodriguez to win by finish may not be a bad hedge, but we'll take Alexander Volkanovski to get this done by decision.

Final Alexander Volkanovski-Yair Rodriguez Prediction & Pick: Alexander Volkanovski (-375); Win by Decision (+135)