UFC 290 is live from Las Vegas for International Fight Week and we're back with another prediction and pick for one of the most anticipated matchups on this card. The Middleweight Division will determine its next title challenger as No. 2 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on No. 5 ranked Dricus Du Plessis. The stakes couldn't be higher! Check out our UFC odds series for our Whittaker-Du Plessis prediction and pick.

Robert Whittaker is 24-6 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 15-4 in his fights with the UFC. He's been a mainstay at the top of Middleweight with Israel Adesanya being the only man to defeat him since 2014. Aside from that, Whittaker has virtually cleared the top of the division and will welcome the next hungry challenger. With a win, Whittaker could carve his path towards another opportunity at the belt. Whittaker stands 6'0″ with a 73.5-inch reach.

Dricus Du Plessis is 19-2 in his MMA career and has gone a perfect 5-0 in the UFC since his arrival. Du Plessis made a huge splash in the promotion and can always be counted on for an exciting performance. His run of late has been impressive as he's taken down Brad Tavares, Darren Till, and Derek Brunson all in the last year. He's got his sights fully set on Israel Adesanya and the belt, but knows that he must first overcome the test that is Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis stands 6'1″ with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Robert Whittaker-Dricus Du Plessis Odds

Robert Whittaker: -385

Dricus Du Plessis: +290

Over (2.5) rounds: +130

Under (2.5) rounds: -166

How to Watch Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Robert Whittaker Will Win

It's been almost a year since Robert Whittaker's last fight where he put on a masterclass against Marvin Vettori. He's clearly taking his time between fights and making sure that he's 100% ready and healthy before facing a dangerous opponent like Du Plessis. Whittaker's been able to handle similar power punchers like Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. He does so with his foot movement and fast hands. Whittaker does a great job of managing distance with his karate stance and will mix his leg kicks in seamlessly. On the ground, Whittaker will have a big advantage with his jiu-jitsu black belt. If he can avoid the power shots of Du Plessis, we could see him controlling the pace of this fight.

Robert Whittaker will have to stay patient and active while wearing out Du Plessis in this one. We've seen Du Plessis lack output and cardio when he begins to tire. Whittaker has a tremendous gas tank and will be very aggressive if Du Plessis starts to show signs of fatigue. From there, Whittaker should use his crisp striking to earn damage on his opponent. By getting this one to the ground, Whittaker could control Du Plessis and land important ground-and-pound if this fight sees the scorecards. As the massive favorite, Whittaker could silence the hype and prove once again that he's the only other worthy challenger to the belt.

Why Dricus Du Plessis Will Win

No fighter in the UFC has been able to solve the puzzle of Dricus Du Plessis thus far and the South African doesn't plan on stopping now. He's a very big body for this division and has a granite chin on him. Du Plessis walks forward in each one of his contests and closes the distance with car crash collisions. He lands a stiff jab and follows it up with a power right when in-close to his opponent. Du Plessis has a ton of power behind his shots and can sit down any opponent. From there, he has a furious ground-and-pound game where he rains down hammer fists and elbows. While he'll be outmatched on the ground in this one, he does a good job of staying on his feet and initiating the clinch to ensure he's the one controlling where the fight takes places.

A big part of any Du Plessis fight are his breathing techniques and how her conserves energy. While he looks like he may be gasping for air, Du Plessis swears by his “huffing” technique and says it's a part of his game. His coach said that they got his breathing under control ahead of this one, so expect to see a more measured approach from Du Plessis. He's been able to overwhelm opponents in the past with his high output and aggressiveness, but he'll have to show a more technical and intentional side to his game to take out a polished martial artist like Whittaker.

Final Robert Whittaker-Dricus Du Plessis Prediction & Pick

Make no mistake, Dricus Du Plessis will be dangerous throughout this whole fight with his knockout power and ability to finish the fight. However, Robert Whittaker is the pinnacle of the division and would be a reigning champion if it wasn't for Israel Adesanya. With the betting lines where they are, Robert Whittaker is the clear pick to win behind his complete skill set. Du Plessis has only been finished twice, so don't be surprised if this one goes to a decision. Let's take the Reaper to win on points.

Final Robert Whittaker-Dricus Du Plessis Prediction & Pick: Robert Whittaker (-385); Win by Decision (+220)