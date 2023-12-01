We've got a banger on the UFC Austin Prelims! Check out our UFC odds series for our Bellato-Potieria prediction and pick.

UFC Fight Night rolls on from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as we're set to bring you another prediction and pick for the Preliminary Card. The next bout takes place in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division as UFC newcomer Rodolfo Bellato makes his debut against the Ukrainian Ihor Potieria. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bellato-Potieria prediction and pick.

Rodolfo Bellato (11-2) will be making his UFC debut on Saturday after a TKO-win on Dana White's Contender Series two months ago. It was his second appearance on DWCS after falling to Vitor Petrino his first time around. He capitalized on his second chance and showed Dana White he has what it takes to bring spark to this division. He comes in as a heavy favorite. Bellato stands 6'3″ with a 77.5-inch reach.

Ihor Potieria (20-4) comes into this fight with a 1-2 record in the UFC thus far. He, too, is an alumni of DWCS and he's turned in exciting performances in each one of his three fights. He's fallen to tough rising prospects like Nicolae Negumereanu and Carlos Ulberg, but he's got a win over MMA legend Mauricio Rua, so there's clearly potential in his development. He'll hope to bring some experience into this fight against Bellato. Potieria stands 6'3″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Austin Odds: Rodolfo Bellato-Ihor Potieria Odds

Rodolfo Bellato: -430

Ihor Potieria: +300

Over 1.5 rounds: +140

Under 1.5 rounds: -180

How to Watch Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Rodolfo Bellato Will Win

Rodolfo Bellato made the most of his second opportunity on DWCS and notched a big second-round TKO over his opponent. It marked his sixth win by knockout and his third win in a row as he's a perfect 4-0 under the LFA promotion. It's worth noting that the only two losses of Bellato's career have both come against Vitor Petrino, so his record reads a big more impressively when looking at some of the guys he's beaten. This will be his first true test under the big lights and it's surprising to see him come in as such a big favorite. However, his training partners can attest that he's much more suited for heavyweight, so expect him to have the clear size and strength advantage in this one.

To win this fight, Bellato will have to stay sound defensively and not let his guard down. Potieria is a great opportunist and will pounce on his opponent if he sees any serious damage. Bellato's been hit clean in the past, so he'll have to do a better job of keeping his hands up this time around. Still, we've seen him have a lot of success when closing the distance against opponents and with four submission wins on his record, he'll be more than comfortable going to the ground with Potieria.

Why Ihor Potieria Will Win

Ihor Potieria fights behind a traditional boxing style and marches forward with simple, yet effective combinations. He lands 4.44 significant strikes per minute and absorbs about the same amount, so he tends to lend himself to brawls and sometimes comes up on the wrong end. He does a good job of mixing in his leg kicks, but he won't have much time to focus on those with the reach of Bellato coming back his way. Potieria should look to frustrate Bellato by closing the distance and clinching with him against the fence. The dirtier and longer this fight drags on, the better chance Potieria will have to outlast a decision.

Potieria has been knocked out in two of his last three fights, so he may want to switch up his approach heading into this fight. He's relentless in searching for the knockout and it hasn't quite gone is his favor thus far. He'll be facing another huge power puncher in this fight and he'll be at a reach disadvantage. While it's not his usual style, Potieria could greatly benefit from movement and initiating the clinch.

Final Rodolfo Bellato-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick

This fight is very interesting with the debuting fighter in Bellato being such a heavy favorite. His only losses are to Vitor Petrino, so clearly there's a page out of some playbook that Ihor Potieria could take notice of ahead of this fight. Otherwise, there's a reason Rodolfo Bellato is coming in as such a heavy favorite. With the way both of these guys fight, expect them to meet in the middle and collide with wild swinging exchanges. I like Rodolfo Bellato to get the job done here, but don't be surprised if either guy gets knocked out. Let's take the fight to end in a KO/TKO for our prediction.

Final Rodolfo Bellato-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick: Fight Ends in KO/TKO (-160)