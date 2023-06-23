UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Trevor Peek and promotional newcomer Chepe Mariscal. Peek is coming off a vicious knockout victory in his debut fight meanwhile, Mariscal is riding a three-fight win streak coming into this short-notice opportunity. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Peek-Mariscal prediction and pick.

Trevor Peek (8-0) is an undefeated prospect who got his contract after a come-from-behind ground-and-pound finish. He did one better in his UFC debut by viciously knocking out Erick Gonzalez with 1 second to spare in the first round. Peek will be looking to make it 9 straight knockouts when he takes on promotional newcomer Chepe Mariscal.

Chepe Mariscal (13-6) is one of the more seasoned fighters to take a fight on short notice. He will be stepping in on about two weeks' notice after Victor Martinez had to withdraw due to injury. Mariscal will be looking to make a name for himself in a high-octane war against Trevor Peek come this Saturday.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Jacksonville Odds: Trevor Peek-Chepe Mariscal Odds

Trevor Peek: -114

Chepe Mariscal: -106

Over 1.5 Rounds: +142

Under 1.5 Round: -182

How to Watch Trevor Peek vs. Chepe Mariscal

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Trevor Peek Will Win

Trevor Peek is a wild man when he steps into the octagon. He may not be the most technical fighter out there but he is certainly very dangerous. Peek has finished all eight of us wins by knockout and has never seen a 3rd round in his entire career.

Peek has the toughness, durability, and power to overcome his shortcomings in terms of his technical abilities. He faces off against a seasoned fighter in Chepe Mariscal who has faced numerous UFC level competition during his time on the regional scene. Peek will need to be dangerous early and get Mariscal out of there as the longer the fight goes the more it favors Mariscal.

Why Chepe Mariscal Will Win

Chepe Mariscal has been one of the top regional featherweight prospects so it's not surprising to see him getting the call up for this great opportunity. He will be moving up to lightweight for this opportunity on about 2 weeks' notice after Victor Martinez had to withdraw due to injury.

He certainly has his work cut out for him when he takes on a berserker like Trevor Peek but it isn't something that he can't overcome. Mariscal will need to weather the early storm and drag Peek into deep waters if he wants to be victorious and make the most of his short-notice opportunity.

Final Trevor Peek-Chepe Mariscal Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchup, one that is even better than the previous matchup. This fight is going to come down to whether to not Mariscal can take the damage that Peek will inflict on him early or not. If he is able to take a punch from Peek and keep firing back I believe he can give Peek the first loss of his professional career and that is what I am sticking with. Ultimately, Peek starts off strong throwing heavy bombs but eventually fades as he is not able to get the early finish and Mariscal takes over and finishes Peek in the latter portion of the fight.

Final Trevor Peek-Chepe Mariscal Prediction & Pick: Chepe Mariscal (-106), Under 1.5 Rounds (-182)