The stage is finally set for UFC Las Vegas: Dern vs. Hill as 24 fighters took the the scales Friday morning to weigh in for their respective bouts Saturday night from the UFC Apex. Originally slated to be held last week, the main event will feature a pair of ranked Strawweight contenders looking to make their run towards title contention. No. 8 ranked submission artist Mackenzie Dern will look to avenge her last two losses and get back to what brought her to the UFC in the first place. No. 14 Angela Hill has been on the wrong side of some recent decisions and will be hungry to get a win over a higher-ranked opponent.

The Co-Main Event will feature a pair of heavy-hitting Middleweights as Edmen Shahbazyan looks to march forward with his new game plan against Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez. Shahbazyan, once ranked No. 9, is looking to break back into the rankings with a win over a surging prospect. Hernandez, on the other hand, will be looking for his fourth consecutive victory and a win over Shahbazyan could put him in the top-15. Don’t miss these fights and more as we should have an entertaining card from the Apex! Check out our UFC news for the Dern-Hill weigh-in results and reaction.

Tomorrow's main event is official! 💪@AngieOverkill in at 114.5lbs for her fight with Mackenzie Dern #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/bpsm6IA9ru — UFC (@ufc) May 19, 2023

One half of our co-main makes it official! @EdmenShahbazyan in at 185.5lbs for #UFCVegas73 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hseTnF9sOV — UFC (@ufc) May 19, 2023

Weigh-In Reaction

Mackenzie Dern was the first half of the main event to hit the scales as she made weight at 115 pounds. It’s good to see her on-point and in shape considering the issues she’s had on the scales in the past. She’ll be looking strong ahead of her fight with Angela Hill, who weighed in later on at 114.5 pounds. Hill looked shredded on the scales and has vowed all week that she wants to submit Mackenzie Dern. It’ll be a tough task, but we should be in for a competitive main event.

Anthony Hernandez looked good on the scales, while Edmen Shahbazyan looked to be the much bigger fighter of the two. It’ll be interesting to see how Hernandez handles the wrestling and size of Shahbazyan once this fight hits the mats. Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez both made their 120-pound catchweight limit. Joaquin Buckley looked great in his drop to 170 and looked extremely relieved when his weight was read aloud – him and Fialho should make for a great fight. Michael Johnson and Diego Ferreira both looked to be in good shape ahead of their matchup as well.

Maheshate and Viacheslav Borshchev both looked good on the scales ahead of their barn-burner. Vanessa Demopolous missed the Strawweight limit by 1.5 pounds ahead of her bout with Karolina Kowalkiewicz. It’ll be interesting to see how the weight difference plays a part in the wrestling for Demopoulos. Gilbert Urbina looked to be in great shape and was pumped on the scales. His opponent on the other hand, Orion Cosce, failed to make weight and will forfeit a portion of his purse.

One of the bigger stories has been Chase Hooper as he looks to be in tremendous shape, bulking up a ton since his last fight. Natalia Silva looked great on the scales as always, while both Takashi Sato and Themba Gorimbo look to be in phenomal shape ahead of their fight. All in all, this should be a great fight card with a lot of closely matched fights between real contenders. Don’t miss the action live on ESPN+.

Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 7:00 p.m ET / 4:00 p.m. PT )

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. (114.5) Angela Hill

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. (186) Anthony Hernandez

Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. (119.5) Loopy Godinez *120-pound catchweight bout*

Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. (170.5) Joaquin Buckley

Diego Ferreira (170.5) vs. (169.5) Michael Johnson

Prelims ( 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT )

Maheshate (155.5) vs. (154.5) Viacheslav Borshchev

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. (117.5*) Vanessa Demopoulos

Orion Cosce (172.5*) vs. (170) Gilbert Urbina

Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs. (264.5) Rodrigo Nascimento

Chase Hooper (156) vs. (154) Nick Fiore

Natalia Silva (124.5) vs. (124.5) Victoria Leonardo

Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. (170) Themba Gorimbo