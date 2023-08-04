Former UFC Lightweight Champion and current contender Charles Oliveira is not exactly known as a trash-talker. On Wednesday afternoon, the man known as ‘DoBronxs' decided to take a risk on his Twitter account, calling out UFC legend Conor McGregor.

McGregor, a former two weight class UFC champion, hasn't fought since July 2021, when he suffered an injury against Dustin ‘The Diamond' Poirier. McGregor's previous fight was a KO loss, also to Poirier, and he hasn't won a UFC fight since January of 2020.

Recently, YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul called out McGregor, questioning his fighting spirit. McGregor also verbally tussled with rival Poirier over his Hall-of-Fame credentials.

Oliveira's call-out of McGregor was as direct as it was clever, and it brought attention to McGregor's resume with Dana White's popular organization.

lol you're without motivation more than 2 years https://t.co/sqkPQKSR1L — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) August 3, 2023

McGregor posted a picture of himself on the beach with his son Riano on Thursday night, hinting that he may in fact be ready to return to the UFC's Octagon soon.

Chilling at the beach after training 😎 pic.twitter.com/j1y0RJhh3X — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2023

McGregor has been busy with The Ultimate Fighter TV show and has been rumored to face fellow UFC star Michael Chandler this December. He called out Justin Gaethje after his startling KO victory over Dustin Poirier recently.

Conor McGregor shoved Micheal Chandler on tonight’s upside of The Ultimate Fighter 😳pic.twitter.com/UhRXpuKIee — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 5, 2023

Oliveira is scheduled to fight Islam Mahachev in Abu Dhabi on October 21 of this year. The man known as ‘DoBronxs' holds the UFC record for most wins by submission with 16, five greater than closest competitors Demian Maia and Jim Miller.

He lost his title to Makachev by arm triangle in round two back in October 2022.