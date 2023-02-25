UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann will open the main card on ESPN+ with this matchup between fellow countrymen in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. UFC newcomer Mike Malott will square off against the talented Canadian striker Yohan Lainesse. Both fighters will look to make their Canadian fans proud as they open up the main card action. Check out our UFC odds series for our Malott-Lainesse prediction and pick.

Mike Malott is 8-1 in his fighting career and has won his last four fights heading into this matchup. He’s an alumni of Dana White’s Contender Series and won his debut fight in impressive comeback fashion by knocking out Mickey Gall. Malott will hope to continue the success of his newfound UFC journey with a win over fellow Canadian Yohan Lainesse. Malott stands 6’1″ with a 71-inch reach.

Yohan Lainesse is 9-1 in his professional career and has a UFC record of 1-1. He, too, is a DWCS alum and impressed fans with his talented and diverse striking. He was faced with a tough task in Gabe Green for his debut, but showed that he was able to do serious damage with his striking. He displayed a better version of himself last time out against Darian Weeks and will look to build some momentum with another win here. Lainesse stands 6’1″ with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Mike Malott-Yohan Lainesse Odds

Mike Malott: -230

Yohan Lainesse: +184

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +270

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -380

How to Watch Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Mike Malott Will Win

Mike Malott just recently started his UFC fighting career, but he’s been in the corner for Team Alpha Male fighters for more than 50 bouts. He teaches jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai at Alpha Male and finally decided to make the jump inside of the octagon not long ago. He has a world of experience around MMA and is very familiar with what it takes to win. He’s a very well-rounded fighter and feels comfortable wherever the fight goes. He’s very aggressive and has displayed his toughness in the past. He’ll have to be especially durable against the power striking of Lainesse in this one.

Malott will have the better skill set over his opponent in this fight, but will have to be cautious in the striking department as he’s slightly outmatched on the feet. Malott will have to improve his defense as Lainesse is a world-class striker compared to his last opponent of Mickey Gall. He’ll be slight smaller than Lainesse here, but that shouldn’t matter with the motor of Malott.

Why Yohan Lianesse Will Win

Yohan Lainesse has displayed that he’s one of the more talented strikers of the welterweight division and he’d like another opportunity to showcase some of his skills. Lainesse is big for the weight class and throws some of the hardest shots you will see. His long limbs and reach allow for him to generate a lot of power and prevent takedown attempts. If he can begin to land power shots and kicks on Malott, he’ll have a great chance to out-strike him.

The issue for Yohan Lainesse is his propensity to back up during the fight. He’s no where near as good when forced onto his back foot, so the forward pressure of Malott could present a problem. Lainesse will have to work with kicks to the body and stay strong in the clinches as Malott will most likely try to get this to the ground. As long as Lainesse can stay standing and at range, he should be able to out-kickbox Malott.

Final Mike Malott-Yohan Lainesse Prediction & Pick

Lainesse has a great chance to win this fight by striking at range and stuffing the takedowns of Malott. Gas tanks have been an issue for both of these fighters, but it’s been made up for by both of their wills to keep pushing forward. This will be an exciting one as Lainesse is a creative striker and Malott is a mad man. I predict the forward pressure of Mallot will be too much for Yohan Lainesse. Look for him to control Lainesse on the ground and get a close decision win here.

Final Mike Malott-Yohan Lainesse Prediction & Pick: Mike Malott (-230)