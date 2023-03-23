Our coverage of UFC Fight Night from San Antonio, Texas will continue with another odds, pick, and prediction installment for this Women’s Flyweight (125 lb) bout. No. 11-ranked Andrea “KGB” Lee will take on No. 13-ranked prospect Maycee Barber. Both women will look to make a jump in the rankings with a win here. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lee-Barber prediction and pick.

Andrea Lee is 13-6 as a professional fighter and has gone 5-4 in the UFC. She won her first three fights with the promotion in impressive fashion, but later dropped three decisions in a row to formidable opponents. In her last three fights, she’s gone 2-1, but will be coming into this fight following a UD loss to Viviane Araujo. She’ll look to break into the top-10 with a win over a surging prospect. Andrea Lee stands 5’6″ and has a 69-inch reach.

Maycee Barber is 11-2 in her MMA career and has gone 6-2 since joining the UFC in 2018. A Contender Series alum, Barber has impressed with wins over strong opponents. Her only two losses came to a crafty veteran in Roxanne Modafferi and now-Champion Alexa Grasso. She’s won her last three fights with decisions over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, and Jessica Eye. She’ll look for a fourth-straight win that would see her overtake Lee’s ranking and possibly jump her into the top-10. Barber stands 5’5″ with a 65-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC San Antonio Odds: Andrea Lee-Maycee Barber Odds

Andrea Lee: +200

Maycee Barber: -265

Over (2.5) rounds: -310

Under (2.5) rounds: +225

How to Watch Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Andrea Lee Will Win

Andrea Lee was once one of the most feared Muay Thai strikers in Women’s MMA with her three Amateur Muay Thai world titles and National Golden Gloves Boxing Championship. She had a phenomenal run in LFA and Invicta FC and has seen a decent amount of success in the UFC. At 34 years old, she’s not the same dominant striker she once was, but Lee is still able to find success with her refined striking game. In her wins against grapplers Cynthia Calvillo and Antonina Shevchenko, Lee was able to stuff takedowns and wear them down behind her stiff jab. Look for her to employ the same tactic as the longer fighter against Barber.

Lee is very crisp in the striking exchanges and doesn’t mind striking while backing up. She’ll work to keep Barber out of range with her leg kicks and jabs, but she’ll really have to improve her 56% takedown defense against a tough grappler like Barber. Her age will be a question being the older fighter by 10 years, but she looked dangerous against Viviane Araujo and had her hurt on multiple occasions. Look for her to employ some veteran tactics on a much less experienced fighter in Barber as she tries to get the upset.

Why Maycee Barber Will Win

Maycee Barber has looked stellar in her last three UFC Fights and continues to look better each time she steps in the cage. At just 24 years old, she’s a sponge when it comes to soaking up new techniques and will always show up to the fight with a new wrinkle in her game. As of late, she’s really improved her grappling on the feet and excelled in the clinch in her last win. Barber is very strong when clinching with opponents and is tough to keep on the side of the cage. From there, she lands huge elbows and hooks when separating from her opponent. She does great work on the ground in controlling opponents and landing meaningful ground-and-pound.

Barber is still developing as a striker and can often seem slow with her output. She’ll wait to throw big counters and can time her explosive shots well, but she’s gotten caught in the past and can get out-struck in a point fighting situation. Look for Barber to make a ton of use with her clinch and look for the takedown. While Lee has some submissions to her name, Barber should have the advantage if she is able to gain top control and wear on her with the elbows. Barber will be at a slight disadvantage on the reach, so look for her to close the distance early.

Final Andrea Lee-Maycee Barber Prediction & Pick

The fight will likely favor Barber the longer it goes and with the over of 2.5 rounds being priced so high, odds makers see this as a decision-win for Barber. Andrea Lee will be her most dangerous in the opening minutes of this fight as she was against Araujo. If she can land clean, it’ll be interesting to see if Barber’s chin will hold up or if she’ll get stunned. Ultimately, Lee should see some success on the feet and if she can stuff the takedowns, she’ll have a chance to win this fight. While Barber is the likely pick, there’s not a whole lot of value with her price. Let’s take a stab with a veteran in this spot and the plus money.

Final Andrea Lee-Maycee Barber Prediction & Pick: Andrea Lee (+200)