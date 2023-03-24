The UFC is heading to Texas for a stacked fight night event, UFC San Antonio. On tap for this fight night event, we have a barn burner for a main event between two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC #3 Marlon Vera, and #5 Cory Sandhagen. On this fight card, we have a men’s featherweight matchup on the prelims between Daniel Pineda and Tucker Lutz. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pineda-Lutz prediction and pick.

Daniel Pineda (27-14) has been around on the MMA scene for quite some time now. He has fought against the who’s who in the best organizations from UFC, Bellator, and PFL. He is coming off a No Contest his last time out against Andre Fili after he was poked in the eye which ultimately the doctor stepped in and stopped the fight. He will be looking to get his first win since August 2020 against Tucker Lutz.

Tucker Lutz (12-2) got his rise to the UFC by being a two-time winner of Dana White’s Contender Series. He didn’t get signed after his first fight on the show, but in his second go-around, he was able to get the job done. This will be his first fight since November 2021 after coming off a decision loss to Pat Sabatini.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

UFC San Antonio Odds: Daniel Pineda-Tucker Lutz

Daniel Pineda: +205

Tucker Lutz: -265

Over (1.5 Rounds): -126

Under (1.5 Rounds): -102

How to Watch Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Daniel Pineda Will Win

Daniel Pineda has been a professional MMA fighter since 2007 and is now 37 years old coming into this fight against the 28-year-old Tucker Lutz. Father time might not be on his side but skill and experience certainly are. Pineda is the most potent finisher that Lutz has ever faced as all of his 27 wins have come inside the distance.

As long as all of the wars over the years didn’t do a number on Pineda’s durability this is a fight in which he can get back on track. He is a bit more skilled in all facets of the game than Lutz and certainly can cause a big upset this Saturday night.

Why Tucker Lutz Will Win

Tucker Lutz may be lacking the experience and big names on his resume like Pineda but he has the skills and youth on his side. He didn’t have to go through as many brawls as Pineda has been in and he has great cardio to push a hard pace for 15 full minutes.

That cardio and gas tank could really be the difference maker for Lutz. If he is able to make Pineda work early utilizing his grappling mixed in with his strikes he can take over this fight as it leaves round one.

Final Daniel Pineda-Tucker Lutz Prediction & Pick

Even though Pineda is the most dangerous fighter Lutz has faced in his career, this is a winnable fight for him against a formidable opponent. As long as Lutz doesn’t get clipped inside round one, he should be able to take it over in rounds two and three when Pineda starts to fade. Expect either a late finish or a unanimous decision win for Lutz.

Final Daniel Pineda-Tucker Lutz & Pick: Tucker Lutz (-265)