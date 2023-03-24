The UFC is heading to Texas for a stacked fight night event, UFC San Antonio. On tap for this fight night event, we have a barn burner for a main event between two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC #3 Marlon Vera, and #5 Cory Sandhagen. On this fight card, we have a men’s featherweight matchup on the prelims between Lucas Alexander and Steven “Ocho” Peterson. Check out our UFC odds series for our Alexander-Peterson prediction and pick.

Lucas Alexander (7-3) will be looking to rebound in his second fight with the UFC after things didn’t go as planned in his short-notice fight against Joanderson Brito. Brito was just a ball of fury in that matchup and was just too much for the newcomer. Now Alexander has a chance to right that wrong with a full fight camp as he takes on the always-game Steven Peterson.

Steven Peterson (19-10) has been a staple in the men’s featherweight division for five years now. He amassed a 3-4 record during that time and most recently is coming off of a razor-close loss in an all-out war against Julian Erosa. Peterson will need to use that octagon experience to his advantage against the very inexperienced Lucas Alexander.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

UFC San Antonio Odds: Lucas Alexander-Steven Peterson

Lucas Alexander: +138

Steven Peterson: -170

Over (2.5 Rounds): -132

Under (2.5 Rounds): +104

How to Watch Lucas Alexander vs. Steven Peterson

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Lucas Alexander Will Win

Lucas Alexander has the style of fighting that has given Steven Peterson fits during his time in the UFC. Tall, rangy strikers are the ones that get Peterson out of his game which is predicated on brawling with his opponent. Alexander’s striking and movement will make it hard for Peterson to just stalk him down and land on him.

Alexander will most likely be on his bike for the majority of the fight but his speed and lateral movement will be key in this matchup. As long he doesn’t let Peterson track him down or corral him against the cage his speed and striking arsenal would be too much for Peterson.

Why Steven Peterson Will Win

Steven Peterson has a plethora of experience coming into this fight. This will be his 30th professional fight to Alexander’s nine professional fights. Even though Peterson may struggle with the style of fighting that Alexander possesses, he has fought much stiffer competition with that similar style.

If Peterson wants to make this an easy fight he would mix in his grappling with his strikes. That has shown to be the glaring weakness of Alexander’s game and it would be the easiest path to victory for Peterson to get his hands raised on Saturday night.

Final Lucas Alexander-Steven Peterson Prediction & Pick

Lucas Alexander has truly yet to show the UFC fans what he is truly made of, and this is the right matchup for him to show off. Peterson will give him the fight that he wants and that is a kickboxing match with limited grappling throughout. Alexander should be able to stay on the outside, utilize his movement and punish Peterson as he comes in range to outstrike him to a wide decision victory.

Final Lucas Alexander-Steven Peterson Prediction & Pick: Victor Altamirano (+138)