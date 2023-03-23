We continue our UFC odds and pick series with another prediction for UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen, this one coming in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. Trevin “The Problem” Giles will square off against Elevate MMA owner Preston Parsons. The odds makers have this as a coin flip, so don’t miss this unpredictable fight on the Prelims! Check out our UFC odds series for our Giles-Parsons prediction and pick.

Trevin Giles is 15-4 as a professional fighter and has gone 6-4 in his fights with the UFC. He’s traded winning and losing streaks for much of his time and is currently 2-2 in his last four fights. His last marquee win came in 2021 against Roman Dolidze, but he hasn’t been able to replicate much success against top-flight competition. He’ll look to get back to his roots against an energetic up-and-comer. Giles stands 6’0″ with a 74-inch reach.

Preston Parsons has a record of 10-3 and is 1-1 so far in the UFC. He lost his debut fight against Daniel Rodriguez on short notice in the first round, but bounced back in a big way with a unanimous decision victory over Evan Elder. Returning to action after almost a year, Parsons will hope to put his skills on display against Giles and earn a solid name to his resume. Parsons stands 5’11” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC San Antonio Odds: Trevin Giles-Preston Parsons Odds

Trevin Giles: -113

Preston Parsons: -113

Over (1.5) rounds: -148

Under (1.5) rounds: +116

How to Watch Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Trevin Giles Will Win

Trevin Giles would be enjoying a lot more success if he could find some consistency to his game. He has a well-rounded game and has an early background in many different martial arts, which makes him comfortable in all areas of the fight. He has very good boxing with great hand speed, but will sometimes fail to let his striking flow freely if he’s met with pressure. He was overmatched by both Dricus Du Plessis and Michael Morales and their aggressive push forward, so Giles will have to make it an emphasis to be first when in the exchanges.

Giles likes to hang around the outside of his opponents and pop his jab when in range. He has a smooth rhythm to his boxing, but sometimes lacks output and fails to work with only 2.9 significant strikes landed per minute. He does a good job defensively in moving his head, but his chin has been compromised in the past and will be a big factor in this one. If he can be more aggressive with his hands and get Parsons to back up, he could scrape out this victory.

Why Preston Parsons Will Win

Preston Parsons didn’t get lucky in his UFC debut, but he was in a tough position against a very good opponent. In that fight, Parsons was a bit too aggressive and got caught by Daniel Rodriguez. Naturally a wrestler, Parsons did a great job in his last fight with the boxing and beat Evan Elder to a convincing unanimous decision. He was able to apply constant pressure with his forward movement and land on the big counter shots. He’s an extremely strong grappler and will dictate the fight on the ground if this fight calls for it.

Parsons has a wealth of MMA knowledge owning and training out of his own gym. He has a wealth of experience in both training and teaching, which adds to his fight-IQ in the cage. To win this fight, Parsons should live up to his nickname, “Pressure”, and apply some to Giles on the feet. If he can wear Giles out with his wrestling, he’ll have a chance to land big shots in the clinch and on the ground. He’s a big muscular guy and will have to conserve his energy to avoid gassing out, but if he can sustain his power into the later rounds, he should have a chance to put Giles away.

Final Trevin Giles-Preston Parsons Prediction & Pick

The odds makers are taking both fighters’ styles into account and making this a coin-flip fight. Giles has a slight edge in the striking, but Parsons is the much stronger and more active fighter. He’ll also have a wrestling advantage in this one and will be more adamant about imposing his game plan on Giles. This should be a fun fight, but let’s go with Parsons for the prediction as he gets it done behind his aggressive style.

Final Trevin Giles-Preston Parsons Prediction & Pick: Preston Parsons (-113)