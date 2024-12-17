Former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka is still looking for a new home. Sluka has a visit set to Memphis, per 247 Sports. Sluka also visited Liberty. He also played at Holy Cross in his college career.

The quarterback has thrown for more than 6,000 yards in college, while also rushing for more than 3,000 yards. Sluka famously left UNLV football early on in the 2024 season, despite leading the Rebels to an undefeated record at the time. He decided to redshirt early on in the campaign and left Las Vegas.

Sluka knows football. He has accounted for more than 100 touchdowns in college, despite playing for non power 4 programs. UNLV went on this season without Sluka to earn a Mountain West Conference championship berth. The Rebels lost to Boise State in that game.

Sluka reportedly left UNLV over a dispute in regard to NIL payments.

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled,” Sluka posted on X when he left the school, per ESPN. “Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

Memphis and Liberty both had successful seasons, with the Tigers playing in the Frisco Bowl Tuesday night against West Virginia. Memphis won 10 games this year.

Liberty finished the regular season with a 8-3 record, and plays Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl on January 4.

UNLV football is under new leadership for 2025

Not only did UNLV football lose their quarterback this season, they also lost their coach. Barry Odom left the school following the Mountain West championship game. He's now the head coach tasked with rebuilding Purdue.

Odom had a great run in Las Vegas. In just two seasons, Odom won 19 games. UNLV football had been a down program, but Odom pointed the ship back in the right direction.

The head coach tasked with continuing to steer the ship is Dan Mullen. Mullen left a job in broadcasting to take the reins in Las Vegas. The head coach previously had stops at Florida and Mississippi State in the SEC. At those schools, Mullen won more than 100 games. He turned both programs into national powers.

“Dan Mullen is an experienced and proven winner as a head coach at the highest levels of college football,” UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield said, per ESPN. “I'm confident that he'll build on the strong momentum that Rebel football experienced the past two years and lead our program to even greater heights in the years to come.”

UNLV football holds a 10-3 record in 2024, going into a bowl game on Wednesday against California. The two schools meet in the Art of Sport LA Bowl.