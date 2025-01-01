The rules — or lack thereof — in college football's NIL era have been harshly criticized by fans, media, and coaches alike, but Urban Meyer, one of the most successful CFB coaches of the 21st century, made a good point about any potential major changes, such as a salary cap.

Meyer coached in college football from 1986 to 2018, during which the sport evolved and changed a lot. But in the years since Meyer's departure from Ohio State, things have gone into overdrive; players have begun earning money, and oftentimes lots of it, via NIL deals. Some of the agreements have reportedly netted players millions of dollars per year, with teams effectively engaging in bidding wars for unproven or questionable prospects.

But while teams, coaches, and fans have plenty of reasons to call for change, including a salary cap, Meyer isn't quite sure the big dogs of college football are fully in on that idea either.

“Logically, you have to have some kind of guard rails, some kind of system set up,” Meyer said on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd'. I’m going to tell you this: I don’t think there’s any chance, though, because that would mean the upper-echelon schools would have to give up power. If you’re Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, the teams with this ridiculous amount of money, you are the power player right now in college sports.

“Imagine sitting in a room and saying, ‘OK, we’re going to back you guys down and make this more equal like the NFL.' The NFL, you’ve got 32 teams and they are all working under the same guidelines. College football, you’ve got teams that are $20 million and you have teams that can't do that. Why would those teams lower and raise the others? Right now, I don’t see that happening.”

While some teams would certainly like to pay less in general, Meyer is correct in his assessment that teams with the highest revenues would be hesitant to give up an advantage they have on many others.

Meyer also said he does not foresee “cooperation” between the major conferences, like the Big Ten, Southeastern Conference (SEC), and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), who he says only care about their own leagues.

Potential changes and solutions have been suggested and introduced into college football recently; as a result of the House v. NCAA settlement, schools are gearing up for a shift to a revenue-sharing model that would effectively cap athlete compensation at around $20 million per year.

But there are still many questions about whether the settlement will bring some peace to the volatile college football landscape or whether something more drastic, such as an antitrust exemption for the NCAA and subsequent collective bargaining, is needed to ‘solve' the woes of the most popular collegiate sport.