The opening round of the 2023 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club has seen some impressive golf being played, perhaps most notably the twin scores of 62 by Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele. When Fowler finished the 18th he became just the second player in major history to shoot such a score – Schauffele became the third just a few minutes later.

But it hasn't just been in total round scores that records have been falling. The 15th hole certainly isn't the most challenging on the course, sitting at just 124 yards long. But as anyone who has ever swung a golf club knows, holes-in-one don't grow on trees, regardless of how straightforward the hole is.

France's Matthieu Pavon was the first to dump his tee shot in, a major highlight in an opening round score of 71 – one over par. A few hours later, American Sam Burns matched the feat during an electric run of three holes in which he shot -4.

Unsurprisingly, it's not particularly common for two players to score holes-in-one on the same hole on the same day. In fact, this is just the third time in US Open history that it's happened. The first was way back in 1989, the second just three years ago in 2020.

It's been an exhilarating start to the 2023 US Open, with some seriously low scoring making for very entertaining viewing throughout the course of the round. And with multiple holes-in-one to boot, you'd be one very happy customer if you'd plonked yourself next to the 15th green at the Los Angeles Country Club today.