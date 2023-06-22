USA and Jamaica lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our USA-Jamaica prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Team USA is on a groove, going unbeaten in the last six of the seven games played this 2023. The Stars and Stripes lost their inaugural match of the year in a friendly with Serbia but performed well in the latter games. USMNT also won the CONCACAF Nations League finals against Canada recently.

Jamaica played four matches this year, drawing the first two games with Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly and with Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League group games. The Jamaicans also played two friendly matches this June against Qatar and Jordan, but both resulted in 1-2 losses.

Here are the USA-Jamaica soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: USA-Jamaica Odds

USA: -165

Jamaica: +390

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -114

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch USA vs. Jamaica

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Bet365

Time: 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

Why USA Can Beat Jamaica

The USA ranks 13th in the recent FIFA rankings. The Americans are ahead of the Germans, Mexicans, Uruguayans, and Colombians. They trail the Spanish, Moroccans, and Swiss on the ladder.

The Yanks were great in the Nations League, which they won by beating Canada 2-0 in the final. Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored the goals, each on an assist by Gio Reyna. In the semifinals, the USMNT defeated Mexico 3-0 with two goals by Christian Pulisic and one by Ricardo Pepi. The USA went undefeated in this CONCACAF Nations League campaign, pounding 13 goals and three clean sheets in four games, conceding a single goal to Grenada in the opening group game.

This is a good opportunity for the United States players to feature on the big stage. The USA showed excellent defensive solidity in the 2021 Gold Cup, conceding only one goal in six matches en route to the trophy. They have won two of the past three in this tournament and can match Mexico’s record of eight Gold Cups if they are able to capture the title yet again here. The USA has had seven of the 16 CONCACAF Gold Cup trophies since 1991.

The USA is favored to win here even though the Reggae Boyz can put up a bit of a challenge. The game will be held in Arlington, which will be packed with a pro-USA crowd that will give the Americans all the energy they need. The Yankees have won 10 of the past 14 matches, compared to Jamaica's three wins.

The trouble for the Americans is that none of its star players will take part in the 2023 Gold Cup. Instead, coach B. J. Callaghan decided to put his trust in players who don’t have too much experience playing for the national team. Out of the 23 players who got a call-up for the Gold Cup, only nine have 10+ caps for the United States national team.

Further, only seven members of the USMNT’s Gold Cup roster play outside the USA's Major League Soccer. However, excluding Arsenal’s backup goalie Matt Turner, none of them is expected to be in the spotlight against Jamaica. Instead, Callaghan will probably rely on MLS players on Saturday. Jordan Morris is expected to add to his 52 caps and 11 goals. The likes of Julian Gressel, Cade Cowell, Cristian Roldan, Aidan Morris, and James Sands will be seeking their first USMNT goal.

Why Jamaica Can Beat USA

Jamaica ranks 63rd in the recent FIFA rankings. The Jamaicans are ahead of Iceland, North Macedonia, South Africa, and Iraq. They trail closely to Slovenia, Ghana, Qatar, and Northern Ireland.

The Reggae Boyz will be expected to qualify and have had some relative success in this competition in recent editions. After Nicaragua was disqualified due to fielding an ineligible player in eight games, Saint Kitts Nevis entered as the fourth team in the group. Trinidad and Tobago is also in the group.

Jamaica managed to perform well during group play in the CONCACAF Nations League A, Group A. In fact, they managed to get a 3-1 win over Suriname but had a draw in the earlier fixture. Jamaica also pushed for draws against Mexico. However, Jamaica squandered two friendly games against Jordan and Qatar. In the game against Qatar, they had even ball possession, but only Shamar Nicholson managed to blast a goal in the second half, failing to match the efforts of Homam Ahmed and Mohammed Muntari. In their latest encounter against Jordan, Cory Burke got the initial lead for Jamaica in the first half, but Mahmoud Al-Mardi and Ali Olwan converted in the second half.

The Reggae Boyz definitely have the manpower to go far in the 2023 Gold Cup despite a poor run lately. Jamaica can definitely pinch up a goal out of desperation, especially against a depleted USA roster. The likes of Demarai Gray (Everton), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Michail Antonio (West Ham), and Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham) are definitely capable of scoring.

Furthermore, the Jamaicans also have a lot of outstanding players in the MLS. Goalkeeper Andre Blake from the Philadelphia Union possesses three Goalkeeper of the Year awards to his name, and he was also named in the MLS Best XI last season. Further, Cory Burke, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, and Javain Brown are also making their names in Major League Soccer.

Final USA-Jamaica Prediction & Pick

The USA appears to be the favorite in the whole tournament, but their depleted roster has a lot of lost firepower. Jamaica is no slouch on the offense either, as the likes of Gray, Bailey, Antonio, and Decordova-Reid are rising stars in their Premier League squads. Goals will be aplenty in this match, but Jamaica can definitely pull an upset.

Final USA-Jamaica Prediction & Pick: Jamaica (+390), Over 2.5 goals (-114)