By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

The college football season is officially over as the Georgia Bulldogs are crowned champions for the second year in a row. Georgia accomplished a rare feat, going 15-0 as the 4th team to ever do it (last was LSU in 2019).

The Dawgs destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs, there is no other way to put it. It was so bad that we now look onto next year and immediately want to crown them champions … already. It seems the only teams that have a chance at stopping them are Ohio State and SEC’s own Alabama. With that said, let’s take a look at the 2024 National Championship odds focusing on the Georgia odds.

2024 National Championship Odds:

Georgia: +300

Ohio State: +500

Alabama: +700

Michigan: +800

USC: +1200

Clemson: +1800

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

It’s no question the team will lose a ton of talent to the NFL but one thing is for sure, and that is Georgia will still bring in highly recruited players. It’s unclear who the next starting quarterback will be and whoever it is will have huge shoes to fill. Stetson Bennett proved everyone wrong and went out and dominated all season long. He has a certain swagger to him that the state of Georgia fell in love with. As of now, it would seem the favorite to start next year would be Carson Beck. He sat behind Bennett the last three seasons and will be a redshirt junior next year.

The team has a few returning stars on offense that made a huge impact for the Bulldogs this season. Most notably, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Bowers is a potential first-round talent at the tight end position and McConkey was a star receiver for the Dawgs this year. There will no doubt be more talent on the offensive side and with Beck knowing the offense more than anyone, expect them to pick up where they left off this season.

The defense is clearly the best in the country. They will lose some starters to the NFL but also return some starters as well. With two straight national titles in the rearview mirror, don’t think for one second that Kirby Smart will stop hunting and cruise. No, they might even go 15-0 against in 2023-24. These Georgia odds are too high to pass up.