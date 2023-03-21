Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

USC Football wide receiver Jordan Addison did not appear to run the 40-yard dash amid weather conditions at USC’s Pro Day, NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

In early March, Jordan Addison ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft combine.

“Not exactly ideal weather for USC’s Pro Day,” Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje wrote on Tuesday. “I highly doubt we’ll see any players testing outdoors.

“It wouldn’t be safe for Jordan Addison to run routes out here.”

Jordan Addison had to cut his workouts short at the scouting combine due to tightness in his lower back. He said he did not have a severe injury and just wanted to be cautious.

The former Pittsburgh wide receiver earned 908 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns in his lone season with USC football. He caught a season-high 178 receiving yards on 11 receptions during a Pac-12 showdown with UCLA, highlighted by a 35-yard reception for a touchdown to put USC up by three points against the Bruins in Pasadena, California.

15 other Trojans attended USC’s Pro Day on Tuesday, including defensive back Mekhi Blackmon, running back Travis Dye and offensive lineman Brett Neilon, according to Sports Illustrated. All three are projected picks for the NFL Draft in April, with Jordan Addison going as high as the New York Giants at No. 25 in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s mock draft.

