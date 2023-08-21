USC's three-month search for a new athletic director has come to an end. The Trojans are hiring Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen to be their AD, according to Ryan Kartje. Cohen is the first woman to become USC's athletic director and the 10th person to oversee Trojan athletics in a full-time capacity.

Cohen will be tasked with leading USC athletics through its transition to the Big Ten, which begins next year. She was also named to the College Football Playoff selection committee in March.

Cohen held the same position with Washington since May 2016. The Huskies football program reached the College Football Playoff in her first year in charge and had a successful season in 2022 after Cohen hired new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Cohen was also integral in getting Washington into the Big Ten, where it'll follow USC and fellow Pac-12 schools UCLA and Oregon next summer.

Cohen takes over for Mike Bohn who resigned in May amid controversy. Reports say that Bohn led an unstable working environment with USC and made inappropriate passes at women co-workers.

USC's hiring of Cohen gives them two women in significant positions of power, as she joins university president Carol Font as leading figures for the school. Font has been president since 2019, with Cohen being her second hire for athletic director.

Jennifer Cohen leaves Washington in good hands and with a lasting legacy. She's now head of one of the most prestigious athletic programs in college sports and will work with USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, among others, to ensure that Trojan athletics have the best opportunity to succeed.