USC football made a massive move in the transfer portal, adding a former 5-star defensive lineman from Kentucky. Lincoln Riley has had a tough tenure in Southern California so far. After a stellar first season under their head coach, the Trojans have posted a worse record each year since. This year, USC went a dismal 6-6 and 4-5 in its first season in the Big Ten. 2024 has consequently resulted in many pundits calling for Lincoln Riley's job.

Despite the low vibes in SoCal right now, the Trojans have been active in the transfer portal and potentially made their best move yet. According to National College Football Reporter for CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, USC is expected to add Kentucky DL Keeshawn Silver. 247Sports ranks Silver as the fourth-best defensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Lincoln Riley is adding a much-needed physical identity to USC

While Riley was a very successful coach at Oklahoma, his teams in Norman were plagued with giving defenses that consistently struggled to tackle. That lack of physicality won't fly in the Big Ten, a conference that got four teams into the College Football Playoff. Coming into this year ranked 23rd, the Trojans got off to a strong start, beating then-No. 13 LSU. USC rose to as high as No. 11 heading into Big Ten play.

However, once USC lost at Michigan on September 21, the program started to show its biggest weakness. Five of the Trojans' six losses this year have been less than a score. USC's inability to close tight games showcases that this team isn't far from competing with the elite programs. However, there's clearly a mental hurdle that Lincoln Riley and company need to overcome going into 2025.

Keeshawn Silver heads into Southern California with two years of eligibility remaining. The Rocky Mount, North Carolina native recorded 26 tackles for one sack. Silver previously played at North Carolina for one year before transferring to Kentucky. He'll immediately look to start on a Trojans' defensive line that must improve to elevate this program in the Big Ten.

Overall, USC is trying to find itself in a new conference. However, programs like No. 1 Oregon are not making Lincoln Riley and company look good. The Ducks, along with teams like SMU and Arizona State, are showing that it's possible to be successful immediately in a new major conference. With his current contract, Lincoln Riley is unlikely to be fired soon. However, that doesn't mean that expectations will not be as high as possible for the Trojans in 2025.