Utah football became left with wondering about the future of Kyle Whittingham. Questions surfaced if Whittingham has seen his last coaching days, especially after twenty seasons serving as head coach of the Utes.

Whittingham addressed his future in epic fashion Sunday. He channeled his own Michael Jordan off a news release. All Whittingham shared was: “I'm back.”

It's a homage to the famous Jordan press release from March 1995, which came via a fax machine. Jordan's succinct message became popular across sports and pop culture since then.

Whittingham decided to go a similar route. This decision assures he'll coach for this 21st season in Utah.

The 65-year-old head coach led Utah to unprecedented heights post Urban Meyer. Whittingham took the program over after Meyer led the 13-0 undefeated charge of 2005. Whittingham got elevated from linebackers coach and defensive coordinator after Meyer left for Florida.

The veteran head coach delivered one more Bowl Championship Series (BCS) run for the Utes. His Utah team rolled past Alabama and Nick Saban 31-17 in the 2009 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Whittingham produced six seasons of 10 wins or more in Salt Lake City with 12 bowl appearances. The San Luis Obispo, California native even oversaw Utah's transition from Mountain West Conference team to the Pac-12. He also led Utah into the Big 12 this past season.

Utah, however, endured a disappointing 5-7 campaign in its first season in a new conference. It marked Whittingham's first losing season since 2013. Whittingham even endured an in-season coaching change as offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig stepped down. Many around SLC wondered if it was time to pivot away from Whittingham after two decades.

But he'll earn a new opportunity to redeem himself with the Utes. Utah has gone 167-86 with Whittingham and 11-6 in bowl games. Although Utah has lost its last five bowl games — including the two Rose Bowl losses in 2021 and 2022.

The head coach and Utah ended 2024 going 2-7 in Big 12 play. But defeated Central Florida 28-14 to close out the season.