Ja'Quinden Jackson made a big college football transfer portal decision following Utah football's disappointing 2023 season.

Former Texas quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson, who spent this past season as a running back for Utah football, has reportedly entered the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.

“Jackson started his career at Texas as a QB. He was the No. 6 quarterback recruit in the 2020 class. Rushed for 797 yards and 4 TDs this season,” On3 reports.

In 2022, Jackson rushed for just 531 yards but recorded nine touchdowns. He offers versatility in the backfield and should receive plenty of interest in the portal.

His emergence as a star running back with Utah football after beginning his college football career as a quarterback has been interesting to follow. After all, as On3 reported, Jackson was the No. 6 QB recruit in the 2020 class. So transitioning to the running back position was an intriguing move.

The decision has paid off, though. It is clear that Jackson has what it takes to find success as a running back while playing at a competitive level.

The Utes have lost a number of players in the transfer portal this season. Many players' decisions to leave came after a disappointing 2023 season.

Utah football had high hopes for the year but with QB Cam Rising failing to play in a game due to an injury, the Utes finished 8-5. Although their results were fairly respectable overall, this was a program that orginally had College Football Playoff aspirations prior to the '23 campaign.

Utah will look to bounce back in 2024. Meanwhile, we will monitor and provide updates on Ja'Quinden Jackson as he is set to look for a new team in the college football transfer portal.