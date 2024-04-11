In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Poncle announced the upcoming collab between Vampire Survivors and Contra, with the collab DLC titled Operation Guns.
Vampire Survivors Operation Guns Release Date: May 9, 2024
First off, let’s start with the DLC’s release date. The Vampire Survivors and Contra Collab DLC, Operation Guns, has a release date of May 9, 2024. Currently, on the PC version on Steam has a storefront, however preorders are not available. Players can only wishlist the game on Steam.
As for the contents of the DLC, we know that there are going to be 11 (eleven) new characters, as well as 22 (twenty-two) new “Fully Automatic Weapons”. As you can likely guess, all of these new characters and weapons are Vampire Survivors versions of well-loved Contra characters. The game’s steam page lists down eight of the upcoming characters:
- Bill Rizer – a big guy with a big gun, bent on vengeance against an alien menace.
Loves: action movies, high-calibre rounds. Hates: Cryogenic coffins, space creatures.
- Lance Bean – known for attacking aggressively, always having hair dye on hand, and having a brain almost as impressive as his muscles, Lance is partially responsible for creating Contra Force’s strange new weapons.
- Ariana – forced to defend her home amongst the jungles of Galuga from the vile traitors of Red Falcon, Ariana is an expert in evasive manoeuvres, turning her Movement Speed into extra Armour.
- Lucia – is she a clone? A cyborg? A tabula-rasa terror tutored by Team Contra to be the perfect warrior? Her past is a mystery, but her deadliness on the battlefield is well known, as is her reputation for rebounding from any supposed defeat even stronger than ever.
- Brad Fang – the bad-butt product of twisted genetics and cutting edge cyber-tech, Brad Fang is half-man, half-wolf, half-robot, and 150% super soldier.
- Browny – designed to be an all-purpose battle bot, a string of strange bugs (or features) in Browny’s programming have caused this diminutive droid to be obsessed with partying. Fortunately, this calamitous coding error does nothing to impede Browny’s prodigious combat prowess.
- Sheena Etranzi – a guerrilla combat genius especially skilled in jungle combat and all manner of experimental weaponry, Sheena is a true survivor and no stranger to prevailing against impossible odds.
- Probotector – a hyper advanced recon robot programmed to protect humans in inimical environments, this RD009 Probotector Model can convert any enhancements to its Armour into more Might for its many modular weapons.
The weapons, on the other hand, include “almost-homing missiles, a bevy of high-tech blasters, and the ever faithful Spread Shot.” All of these wapons can evolve into experimental Prototype Weapons. Additionally, there will also be three new Pickups, each providing buffs to the player. Once more information about each of these weapons become available, we will be sure to let you know.
The DLC also brings various Contra maps to Vampire Surviors, including Galuga Jungle, Neo City, and the Alien Zone. Interestingly enough, these three maps are combined into one long, horizontal map, a first in the game (Inlaid Library is an infinite horizontal map that is consistent allthroughout, so it doesn’t count).
Lastly, the DLC brings to Vampire Survivors various tracks and covers from Contra:
- VS version of: Battle in the Jungle
- VS version of: Bloody Falls
- VS version of: Yoru no Nikusyokujyu
- VS version of: The Hard Corps
- VS version of: GTR Attack!
- VS version of: Military Fortress
- Contra 4 – Battle in the Jungle Normal
- Contra 4 – Battle in the Jungle Hard
- Contra 4 – Bloody Falls
- Contra Hard Corps – The Hard Corps
- Contra Hard Corps – Yoru no Nikusyokujyu
- Contra Hard Corps – A Spirit of Bushi
- Contra Hard Corps – Zephyr
- Contra Hard Corps – Contra the Blue Gale
- Contra Hard Corps – Something Wonderful
- Contra Hard Corps – GTR Attack!
- Contra Hard Corps – Moonlit Army
- Contra Hard Corps – Last Springsteen
- Contra Hard Corps – R.A.V.E.
That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Vampire Survivors and Contra Collab DLC. Again, this DLC comes out on May 9, 2024. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.