If Bethenny Frankel one day becomes the greatest interviewer of her generation, be sure not to count Ariana Madix among her early fans. Madix expressed her displeasure at Frankel's journalistic integrity while interviewing Rachel Leviss last week, although Madix may have put it in slightly saltier language.

Frankel “didn't know what the f–k” she was talking about, lamented Madix on Dear Media’s “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast Friday. Madix felt Frankel “should have known better” than to interview Raquel Leviss in the first place.

Surprisingly, Madix sounded even more offended by Bethenny Frankel than by Rachel Leviss herself in the controversial interview. “Bethenny actually upset me more in the things that were said,” Madix explained, adding that she “did not listen but did read synopses.”

Madix found Frankel's opinions on Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval while he was dating Madix — aka the Scandoval affair — less than enlightened.

Podcast host and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay echoed the same sentiment, suggesting Frankel needed to do “more research.”

Madix then delved into the specifics of what she didn't like from the Frankel, Leviss interview. Madix explained one of Frankel's comments in particular was “very hurtful” — the one in which Frankel implied that the cheating scandal meant less because Madix and Sandoval had not been married or had any children during their nine-year relationship.

“In many states, [he was my common law spouse],” said Madix. “I find that hurtful in regards to other women in relationships who don’t have children. Maybe they can’t have children or don’t want children or don’t want to get married.”

Madix continued, “None of those people’s relationships are less meaningful because of that. She should know better than to say that about anybody.”

Shocking to think that a former Real Housewives star may have uttered something inappropriate, but that appears to be what's transpired with Bethenny Frankel. As for where Ariana Madix, Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval go from here, we'll just have to wait for the next season of Vanderpump Rules to find out. Or until the next cast member podcast interview.