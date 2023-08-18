Former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss has opened up in a candid interview about her experiences on the hit Bravo show and her thoughts on the relationship between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Leviss, who recently sought treatment for mental health, shared her perspective on the show and her interactions with her co-stars, Yahoo reports.

In her first sit-down interview since the taping of the Vanderpump Rules reunion in March, Leviss discussed her side of the story on Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast. The 28-year-old reality star also revealed that she has joined forces with Frankel, who is reportedly considering legal action against Bravo's parent company, NBCUniversal, for alleged mistreatment of reality stars and crew members. Frankel is advocating for reality TV stars to unionize.

Leviss took the opportunity to address the narrative surrounding her alleged involvement with Tom Sandoval, suggesting that the portrayal of the situation has been amplified by Bravo's PR tactics. She stated that the salacious angle garners more attention, but she insinuated that the truth is not as scandalous as it has been made out to be.

Leviss clarified her relationship with Madix, indicating that they were acquaintances who became friends through the show. She asserted that she never had deep conversations with Madix as she would with a best friend. Leviss also questioned the authenticity of Sandoval and Madix's romantic relationship, suggesting that it may be more of a business partnership and brand-building strategy rather than a genuine romantic connection.

The former reality star pointed out that, despite the on-camera portrayal, there are signs that their relationship might not be as authentic as it seems. Leviss stated that her perception is based on conversations with Sandoval, who allegedly conveyed that their partnership is more about their brand image and business deals.