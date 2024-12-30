The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the best stories of the 2024 NFL season. Minnesota is 14-2 heading into a huge Week 18 matchup against Detroit that will decide the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Vikings could not have had such a successful regular season without the heroic play of QB Sam Darnold.

The Vikings face a difficult decision this offseason at the quarterback position. NFL insider Adam Schefter explained the situation on a recent appearance on The Get Up.

“You can’t see him walk in and get the reaction he gets, and imagine that they are going to let somebody like that,” Schefter said. “As well liked, as well respected, as productive as he’s been [and] walk out the door. When you used the draft pick on JJ McCarthy, you were trying to secure your quarterback future, that’s what you were trying to do. It looks like, with the way Sam Darnold has played this year, that they secured their quarterback future. And they have the benefit of having another great rookie quarterback.”

The Vikings would have a hard time selling any other quarterback to their fanbase after Darnold's impressive season. That includes first-round rookie JJ McCarthy.

The real question is whether or not Minnesota will be able to afford Darnold by the end of the season.

“They haven’t talked but the price is rising every single day,” Schefter said. “What would some team be willing to give up to get Sam Darnold? The Vikings obviously want to wait and see how the season plays out but we see how it’s playing out. They’re playing Sunday night for the number one seed against the Detroit Lions. Winner wins the NFC North, winner gets the No. 1 seed, winner gets a bye, there is a lot on the line and Sam Darnold has played at an elite level this year. So it’s left the Vikings in a situation where, I don’t know if you say how are they going to handle it, because I think we know how they are going to handle it, they have to keep Sam Darnold.”

Keeping Darnold feels like the right move to make either way. It will be interesting to see how the Vikings approach the quarterback position during the offseason this spring.

Vikings' Jordan Addison makes bold Sam Darnold ‘MVP' declaration

One Vikings player has always believed in Sam Darnold.

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison dropped a bold Darnold take on Sunday ahead of Minnesota's big game against Green Bay.

“You mean the MVP?,” Addison told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero when asked what he is seeing from Darnold lately. “Man we've seen it all. He's calling the shots right now, he is comfortable in the scheme and every week he is showing up.”

Darnold is having an incredible 2024 season. He has posted career highs in nearly all statistical categories and has led Minnesota to its best regular season record since 1998.

Pelissero told Addison that Darnold's name doesn't come up a lot in the MVP conversations. Addison replied by saying “that's because they're just sleeping on us right now. But we are going to keep winning.”

Darnold has a chance to cement his legacy if he can beat the Lions in Week 18.