Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is heading into a contract year in 2023, and it appears that he’ll once again have to prove his worth in order to attain financial security that he has always coveted.

In a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, when asked about the future of the franchise’s star signal caller in Minneapolis, team owner Mark Wilf was rather coy about committing to Cousins beyond the upcoming campaign.

“Kirk’s an outstanding quarterback. He’s done a great job for us this past season, I think, with Kevin O’Connell. He took our offense to the next level so we’re looking for great things in [2023] and Kirk’s going to be our leader on the offense,” Wilf said.

Minnesota Vikings Owner & President Mark Wilf wakes up with GMFB to talk about some of our favorite names on the roster #SKOL @Vikings pic.twitter.com/zynr1Wv96T — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 13, 2023

This bit of insight comes just a day after reports surfaced that extension talks between Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have been ongoing, though nothing was considered imminent according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The 34 year old finds himself coming off yet another impressive season in Minnesota, as he finished the campaign with 4,547 passing yards, 31 total touchdowns, and a solid 92.5 quarterback rating. With Cousins under center, the Vikings posted a 13-4 record and were crowned as NFC North champions for the first time since 2017.

Last offseason, the 11-year veteran managed to earn himself a lucrative one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed contract extension that will keep him in Minnesota through 2023.

Though he certainly was able to prove his worth during the months that followed, it seems as though Cousins will once again have to “bet on himself” to land yet another substantial pay-day. As a result, it’s clear the 2023 campaign is going to be a mightily important one for Cousins.