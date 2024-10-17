Questions about Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson's health circulated regarding when he will be cleared to play. Although he's been relatively healthy the past few weeks, ESPN's Kevin Seifert shared some strange news about the tight end's progression.



“Hockenson said he has “passed every test by a mile” from a medical standpoint. His knee is healed, but obviously, the acclimation process takes time. He has no predictions on when he’ll play. The likeliest targets are next week in LA or following vs. Colts.”

The undefeated Vikings have looked solid without Hockenson so far. Despite the tight ends not being used in the passing game, the team is still undefeated. They're utilizing wide receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Aaron Jones, and quarterback Sam Darnold heavily. Also, the offensive playcalling has been so diverse and keeps defenses guessing.

However, Hockenson's deadline on when to play is a little bit concerning. Even with him saying he's passed every test by a mile, game speed is way different than practice speed. Also, the Vikings might not even need to rush Hockenson back, considering they're still undefeated and have played well on both sides of the ball.

TJ Hockenson will dominate for the Vikings once he returns from injury

Insert Hockenson. In his age-26 season, he showed why he's one of the best up-and-coming tight ends in the league. He had 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns. Hockenson put his name in the conversation with Travis Kelce and George Kittle about dominant tight ends who are beyond consistent at the position.

Darnold has Jefferson but he hasn't played with Hockenson yet. The former Iowa football star has a nice blend of versatility at the position. He can beat defenders on vertical routes, as well as over the middle of the field. He's also a great yards-after-catch receiver too. Not to mention, Hockenson has been a way better blocker since he first entered the league. He can be used in so many ways that don't show up on the stat sheet.

Hockenson's return also makes Jefferson's life easier. The defense has to worry about two top-tier pass-catchers. It can be a pick-your-poison deal regarding the two players. Furthermore, the offense can expand its play-calls and unlock another depth.

Minnesota will take on Hockenson's former team, the Detroit Lions in a Week 7 division matchup. Although it's uncertain if he'll return, Hockenson could be the deciding factor in allowing the Vikings to remain undefeated.