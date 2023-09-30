We're back with another prediction and pick for Week 4 of the NFL season. Heading over to opposite sides of the NFC, we'll see a tight matchup take place in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) will visit the Carolina Panthers (0-3) as both teams search for their first win on the season. Check out our NFL odds series for our Vikings-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Vikings are winless after falling to the Buccaneers, Eagles, and most recently the Chargers. The bright side, however, is that they lost all of those games by less than a touchdown and have managed to keep their games close. It's still not what fans were expecting out of them for this year and they'll need to make some changes soon to avoid falling out of NFC North contention – beating the winless Panthers would be a good start.

The Carolina Panthers are winless after losing to the Falcons, Saints, and Seahawks. They lost two of those games by double-digits and continue to struggle in finding their footing with a rookie quarterback under center. The bright side, however, is that Bryce Young will be returning to action and should give them a solid chance to grab their first win of the season in front of the Carolina crowd.

Here are the Vikings-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Panthers Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -4.5 (-106)

Carolina Panthers: +4.5 (-114)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Panthers Week 4

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings are pressing the panic button early and there's already been talks of quarterback Kirk Cousins moving before the trade deadline amidst their recent struggles. It's clear that Justin Jefferson is not having the standout year he had in 2022, but it's to be expected once defenses start keying in on him and they no longer have the threat of Dalvin Cook in the backfield. It seems as though this Vikings team has lacked the ability to score big plays downfield, so they'll need to come up with yardage in big chunks to control this game.

The Vikings have the much more experienced quarterback in Kirk Cousins leading their offense and they should be able to come up with clutch plays against a questionable defense in Carolina that gave up 37 points to Seattle just last week. For the Vikings to have success, they'll want to exploit Justin Jefferson's matchup early and get him involved in this game. If Cousins can find him downfield just a few times, this Vikings team should be able to score easily in the redzone.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Without Bryce Young available to play last week, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was tasked with trying to lead this young team to a win in a hostile Seattle environment. Not many were expecting the Panthers to come out with the upset, but certainly, no one could have guessed that Andy Dalton would sling the ball 58 times, completing 34 of his passes. With 361 yards and two touchdowns, Dalton showed that this offense has the capability to put up three scores and keep a game close. With Bryce Young returning under center, it'll be interesting to see whether this team takes a step forward, or if they fall back into their losing rut.

To win this game, Bryce Young will have to limit the mistakes he makes when throwing the ball. It's a lot to ask of a rookie when facing an experienced defense like Minnesota's, but Bryce Young has shown that he has the athleticism and arm talent to make big plays in crucial moments. However, this game will be a true test as to how well he can read a defense and overcome adversity early on. With the Carolina crowd behind him, look for Bryce Young to be confident in his return to the field. Watch out for Adam Thielen as he returns for the first time against his former team.

Final Vikings-Panthers Prediction & Pick

While both of these teams are 0-3 on the season, we expected the Panthers to have their struggles with a rookie quarterback and the loss of wide receiver DJ Moore. However, not many were expecting the Vikings to head into Week 4 without a win, so it's clear that they'll be under more pressure to get the job done as favorites in this matchup. While Kirk Cousins has struggled to lift them in late-game situations, this seems like a “You Like That?” type of game with his name circling in the media regarding a trade. For the prediction, let's go with the Vikings to cover by at least a touchdown as Cousins redeems Minnesota.

Final Vikings-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings -4.5 (-106)