Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The WWE is making some big moves after Vince McMahon’s controversial return. In a blockbuster move, the pro wrestling giant partnered up with UFC to make a deadly sports entertainment duo. After this big move was announced, McMahon was asked about his role in the company. In particular, he was asked about a potential return to the creative room, per Jeremy Lambert.

“Vince [McMahon] says to CNBC “yes and no” when asked if he’s going to be involved in the creative side. Says he’ll be involved on a higher level but not “in the weeds”.”

Vince McMahon also talked about his recent return to the WWE. The former CEO said that he was close to walking away from the company for good. However, Ari Emanuel (who owns the UFC) convinced him to stay, per Sean Ross Sapp.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Vince McMahon says he was ready to walk away from wrestling, but Ari Emanuel said he wasn’t going to let that happen.”

McMahon was known to be a meticulous and hands-on head of creative of WWE in his prior stint there. Unfortunately, that often had a lot of negative effects on the product. McMahon’s preferences for certain stars and outright ignoring of fan reactions hurt the WWE’s reputation.

We might have already seen the effect of McMahon’s return to the creative room in some capacity. Heading into WrestleMania, fans were ready for Roman Reigns (one of Vinny Mac’s favorites) to drop the titles to Cody Rhodes. It seemed only fitting for Rhodes to fulfill his destiny during Wrestlemania. Instead… Reigns won once again, leaving many WWE and wrestling fans unsatisfied.