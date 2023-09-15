Two former Big East rivals collide as Virginia Tech visits Rutgers. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Virginia Tech-Rutgers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Virginia Tech enters the game with a 1-1 record on the year. They opened the season with a 36-17 win over Old Dominion. It started with scoring on defense. Virginia Tech took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter on a safety. Still, it was a close game in the first half. Virginia Tech led at halftime just 16-10. They pulled away in the second, scoring 20 points to win the game 36-17. Against Purdue, it was a much closer game. They were down 17-0 in the middle of the second quarter before scoring one three consecutive drives to tie it at 17 going into the half. The game remained tied until the fourth quarter when Hudson Card ran in a two-yard touchdown to give Purdue the lead. Purdue would win 24-17.

Rutgers enters the game at 2-0 and the defense has been solid. In the first game against Northwestern, they forced two turnovers and allowed the only touchdown for Northwestern with 19 seconds left in a game already decided. Then, against Temple, they forced two more turnovers. They were not in control of the game when Temple scored. Up 13-0 in the early fourth quarter, Temple scored to make it a six-point game. Rutgers would score 23 points in the rest of the quarter though to take an easy victory 36-7.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Rutgers Odds

Virginia Tech: +6.5 (-108)

Rutgers: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread

For Virginia Tech to cover in this game, Grant Wells needs to be solid. In the first game of the year, he was 17-26 for 251 yards and three scored, but he struggled against Purdue. In that game, he went 16-33 with two touchdowns. Still, he threw two interceptions and had another turnover-worthy pass. He was pressured a lot in the game and will need better protection in this one. On 38 dropbacks, he was pressured 15 times, and that led to four sacks. Further, he struggled to push the ball downfield. His longer passes were off the mark. Part of that may have been the rain during the game, but Wells has to play well if Virginia Tech is going to have a shot.

Wells could also use some help from his receivers in this game. Dae'Quan Wright was great against Purdue. He brought in four of seven targets for 77 yards in the game. He had 48 yards after the catch as well in the game. Meanwhile, Jaylin Lane brought in five of seven targets for 54 yards. He had 40 yards after the catch in the game along with a touchdown. Still, there is work to do in the receiving game. Da'Quan Felton was targeted six times in the game. He did not have a reception in the game, failing to haul in a target in the game.

In the running game, Virginia Tech needs to improve, especially in pass blocking. Running backs averaged a point of first contact behind the line of scrimmage in the game. Combined, Malachi Thomas and Bhayshul Tuten had 14 rushes in the game for 22 yards. Further, they combined for 35 yards after contact. It could have been a worse day, but they combined to cause three missed tackles. Further, Tuten ran for just four total yards, but he had a long of 14, getting stuffed in the backfield regularly.

The defense also needs to have a solid game. Last time out, Virginia Tech was able to get pressure on the quarterback. They had 27 pressures on the Purdue quarterback and did come away with three sacks. It was led by Keli Lawson, who had five quarterbacks pressured with a sack. Further, he was all over the field. He was targeted six times in the passing game and allowed just three receptions for 12 yards. He had two pass breakups as well. Meanwhile, he made 12 tackles, with six being stops for offensive failures. Still, he missed three tackles in the game, and that was a theme for Virginia Tech. In the game, they missed 23 tackles, something that must improve in this game.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread

For Rutgers, it starts on defense. They have been solid in the pass rush so far this year. In two games they have generated 40 quarterback pressures while getting to the quarterback six times for sacks. They have also batted the ball down at the line twice. Aaron LEwis has led the way in pressures, with eight so far this year, but has yet to record a sack. Meanwhile, Rene Konga and Mohamed Toure both have five pressures and a sack to go with them. Meanwhile, they have also been solid against the run. Rutgers has made 34 stops for offensive failure in the run game. Toure has four of those, with an average depth of tackle just over three yards past the line of scrimmage. Rutgers has also been sure in tackling, missing just six tackles in the run game this year.

Gavin Wimsatt has also been solid for Rutgers as are quarterback. He is 27-50 on the year for 352 yards and two scores. Wimsatt has thrown just one turnover-worthy pass in the two games so far. He has also been protected well. He has been pressured just 12 times on 54 dropbacks in two games. Wimsatt has been sacked just one time while scrambling for positive yards three times.

Meanwhile, the run game for Rutgers has been solid. Kyle Monangai leads the way for Rutgers. He had rushed 42 times so far in two games for 214 yards. He has been very elusive, causing 17 missed tackles in the two games. Meanwhile, he has done solid after contact. So far, he has run for 155 yards after first contact.

Final Virginia Tech-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

The defense for Rutgers is solid, and without many weapons for Virginia Tech, it will be difficult for them to score in this one. Further, Virginia Tech struggles against the run, which has been a strength for Rutgers. Virginia Tech gave up over 200 yards on the ground to Old Dominion, so Rutgers should be able to have a huge game on the ground while having Gavin Wimsatt take care of the ball. Take Rutgers in this one.

Final Virginia Tech-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers -6.5 (-112)