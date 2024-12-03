ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season has one of its best same-night slates on Tuesday. There are a lot of power conference battles, some between two teams from the same conference, and others from two teams in different conferences. This game between Wake Forest and Texas A&M is one of several contests pitting ACC versus SEC teams. Wake has to go on the road to face an A&M team which might be finding itself this season.

Texas A&M lost to UCF and Oregon in the first three and a half weeks of its season, but the Aggies bounced back to beat Creighton and Rutgers, two teams which are likely to make the NCAA Tournament. A&M was able to score 77 or more points in those two wins, getting clutch baskets late in games versus talented opponents. The Aggies did not look especially impressive in the first few weeks of their season. They trailed Southern University by double digits at halftime before roaring back to win in the second half. This team was wildly inconsistent, and coach Buzz Williams was struggling to unlock the skills of his team. However, we have seen the expected version of A&M in the recent wins over Creighton and Rutgers. We will now see if the Aggies can carry over what they did in those games to this Wake Forest clash.

Wake Forest badly needs this game. The Demon Deacons have been a bubble-level team under coach Steve Forbes, but they have not been able to get over the hump and make their way into the NCAA Tournament. Wake has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017. If Forbes does not make the NCAAs this season, many people in the program will think, reasonably enough, that Forbes should not get another season in Winston-Salem in 2025. Wake Forest needs to win these battleground nonconference games to fatten up its resume and give itself some leeway when it gets into the teeth of its ACC schedule. The Deacs have already beaten Michigan, but they have lost to Xavier and Florida. They will need some more quality wins, and a road victory at A&M would fit the bill for Wake.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large. Texas A&M is a better team than Wake Forest, but not 11.5 points better. Texas A&M won very narrowly versus Creighton and Rutgers. It's true that Creighton and Rutgers are better than Wake, but Wake Forest will play desperately, given how high the stakes are for the Demon Deacons in this game. Wake won't win, but it should be able to keep this game close enough to cover.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies' wins over Creighton and Rutgers show what this team is capable of. The Aggies, if they play up to their full capacity, should be able to run Wake out of the gym.

The lean is to A&M, but the spread is really large. We recommend you pass on this game.

Final Wake Forest-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -11.5