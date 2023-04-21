One win cannot erase all of a team’s issues. Sometimes, though, one game allows you to see other unnoticed signs that could in fact be portents of a legitimate breakthrough. The Golden State Warriors went wire-to-wire versus the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 Thursday night and now look like a different team.

Now, that could be because they are essentially a completely different team at home in the Chase Center. The Dubs defend like their championship self and feed off the Bay’s energy. They remind everyone who the Western Conference still goes through.

On the road, Golden State doesn’t defend and struggles to take care of the ball. The team falters in the second half and does not usually have a late surge in them. So, when considering these two distinct personalities, one would still presume Sacramento to be in the driver’s seat in this NBA Playoffs matchup. A 2-1 series lead with home-court advantage, how could you not?

Well, then it might be time to take a hard look at the first three games of this series. Call me a sucker, but the Warriors seem on the verge of finding that next gear that so many people believe they are incapable of ascending to this season. There are traces of that dynastic grit, cohesion and defensive intensity. But will it bust out in time?

We will break down three reasons why the Warriors should feel very optimistic after earning a dominant victory over the Kings in Game 3 without Draymond Green.

3 Reasons Warriors are in great shape

1. They already challenged the Kings on the road

The Warriors’ road criticism will not end until this team proves they can they win a game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs in enemy territory. Their 11-30 record in such environments during the regular season has afforded them little benefit of the doubt. Golden State played better down the stretch, though, and could have stolen one or both of the first two contests at the Golden 1 Center.

This series is a wide-open Andrew Wiggins 3-pointer and a so-so Stephen Curry look from potentially winning or tying Game 1. Despite a turnover-riddled showing in Game 2, the Warriors trailed the Kings by just four points before Green was ejected for stomping Domantas Sabonis. Yes, “Light the Beam” chants drowned out the arena both times, but the Dubs were onto something.

It should concern head coach Steve Kerr and company that the careless mistakes have not been cleaned up at this juncture. But the Kings have not been their sharpest either. Sabonis is still producing but has eclipsed 20 points just once in the first three games. Rookie Keegan Murray (12.4 points per game) has not surpassed six.

Curry has managed to do damage even when his 3-point shot is not falling. If he does erupt from distance like he did in Game 3’s 114-97 win, then the Kings will be forced to counter punch to again hold serve.

2. Andrew Wiggins can save the Warriors

For weeks, fans had been proclaiming Andrew Wiggins as the savior of this franchise’s season. The only man who could make retaining the Larry O’Brien Trophy a realistic possibility. That has not exactly come to fruition. Not yet, at least.

Wiggins is quietly averaging 19.7 points per game on 47.1 percent shooting after a two-month hiatus. His defense is seemingly back to speed as well. What that means is the prophecy of his triumphant return could still be true. Winning Game 4 is a given if the Dubs are to win this series. So assuming that happens, Wiggins will need to stifle De’Aaron Fox back in Sacramento.

The dynamic point guard has found the gaps often, especially in the fourth quarter where he makes his name (inaugural Clutch Player of the Year), but he has struggled from 3-point land. Wiggins and Green can force Fox out of his element by tightening up their positioning.

3. Warriors’ experience could factor in vs. Kings

I know it is rather trite to use the experience argument against the Kings, especially since they’ve proven adept in crucial late-game situations all season. Though, the deeper this series goes, the disparity in big-game exposure could become apparent. The Warriors’ championship pedigree gives them an advantage even without the home-court one.

Curry, Green and Klay Thompson have seen it all. Kevon Looney’s Game 3 performance shows he won’t get rattled by pressure, either. Wiggins became a two-way darling largely because of his play in the NBA Finals. They thrive against postseason adversity. Heck, Green couldn’t hide his big grin when learning that the team was down 2-0 for the first time in the Kerr era. They embrace the challenge this upstart Kings squad poses.

There are weaknesses that have not been seen before, but there are also chinks in their opponent’s armor. The Warriors are protected with a gold-plated shield that has survived countless attacks. Four NBA titles later, they are still standing.

When the dust settles in this Northern California clash, do not be surprised if they are again.