Who are the top 100 players in the NBA right now entering the 2024-25 season? This is a question we have been asking at ClutchPoints for weeks, and we finally have the answers. After revealing the NBA Top 100 players rankings over the course of the preseason, the time has come for ClutchPoints' full player rankings from who ranks #100 to #1 overall.
Where do MVP frontrunners like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rank? What about aging superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant? Of course, everyone wants to know about recent first overall picks who have become superstars as well, like Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, and Paolo Banchero.
Here is who finds themselves ranked #100 through #1 in the Top 100 player rankings ahead of the new 2024-25 NBA season.
2024-25 NBA Top 100 rankings
100. Malcolm Brogdon – PG – Washington Wizards
99. Collin Sexton – PG/SG – Utah Jazz
98. Chris Paul – PG – San Antonio Spurs
97. Deandre Ayton – C – Portland Trail Blazers
96. Donte DiVincenzo – SG – Minnesota Timberwolves
95. Andrew Nembhard – PG/SG – Indiana Pacers
94. Austin Reaves – SG – Los Angeles Lakers
93. Jonathan Kuminga – SF/PF – Golden State Warriors
92. Dereck Lively II – C – Dallas Mavericks
91. Nikola Vucevic – C – Chicago Bulls
90. Jalen Suggs – PG/SG – Orlando Magic
89. Andrew Wiggins – SF – Golden State Warriors
88. Klay Thompson – SG/SF – Dallas Mavericks
87. Alex Caruso – PG/SG – Oklahoma City Thunder
86. Marcus Smart – PG/SG – Memphis Grizzlies
85. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – SG – Orlando Magic
84. Herb Jones – SG/SF – New Orleans Pelicans
83. Kyle Kuzma – PF – Washington Wizards
82. Trey Murphy III – SF – New Orleans Pelicans
81. Naz Reid – C – Minnesota Timberwolves
80. Devin Vassell – SG – San Antonio Spurs
79. RJ Barrett – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors
78. Malik Monk – PG/SG – Sacramento Kings
77. Coby White – PG/SG – Chicago Bulls
76. Jalen Green – SG – Houston Rockets
75. Josh Hart – SF/PF – New York Knicks
74. Tyler Herro – SG – Miami Heat
73. Jaden McDaniels – SF/PF – Minnesota Timberwolves
72. Brandon Miller – SF – Charlotte Hornets
71. Immanuel Quickley – PG – Toronto Raptors
70. Anfernee Simons – PG/SG – Portland Trail Blazers
69. Michael Porter Jr. – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets
68. Brook Lopez – C – Milwaukee Bucks
67. Nix Claxton – C – Brooklyn Nets
66. Myles Turner – C – Indiana Pacers
65. Zach LaVine – SG – Chicago Bulls
64. CJ McCollum – SG – New Orleans Pelicans
63. Jerami Grant – SF/PF – Portland Trail Blazers
62. Fred VanVleet – PG – Houston Rockets
61. Jarrett Allen – C – Cleveland Cavaliers
60. Aaron Gordon – PF – Denver Nuggets
59. Chet Holmgren – PF/C – Oklahoma City Thunder
58. Darius Garland – PG – Cleveland Cavaliers
57. Desmond Bane – SG – Memphis Grizzlies
56. Jalen Williams – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder
55. Rudy Gobert – C – Minnesota Timberwolves
54. Dejounte Murray – PG/SG – New Orleans Pelicans
53. Draymond Green – PF/C – Golden State Warriors
52. Scottie Barnes – SF/PF – Toronto Raptors
51. Bradley Beal – SG – Phoenix Suns
50. Khris Middleton – SF – Milwaukee Bucks
49. Derrick White – PG/SG – Boston Celtics
48. OG Anunoby – SF/PF – New York Knicks
47. Jaren Jackson Jr. – PF/C – Memphis Grizzlies
46. Jrue Holiday – PG – Boston Celtics
45. Trae Young – PG – Atlanta Hawks
44. Kristaps Porzingis – C – Boston Celtics
43. Cade Cunningham – PG – Detroit Pistons
42. Alperen Sengun – C – Houston Rockets
41. Evan Mobley – PF/C – Cleveland Cavaliers
40. Brandon Miller – SF – New Orleans Pelicans
39. Mikal Bridges – SG/SF – New York Knicks
38. Franz Wagner – SG/SF – Orlando Magic
37. Julius Randle – PF – New York Knicks
36. James Harden – PG/SG – Los Angeles Clippers
35. DeMar DeRozan – SF – Sacramento Kings
34. Tyrese Maxey – PG – Philadelphia 76ers
33. Karl-Anthony Towns – PF/C – New York Knicks
32. Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat
31. Lauri Markkanen – SF/PF – Utah Jazz
30. LaMelo Ball – PG – Charlotte Hornets
29. Jamal Murray – PG – Denver Nuggets
28. Pascal Siakam – PF – Indiana Pacers
27. Paolo Banchero – PF – Orlando Magic
26. Tyrese Haliburton – PG – Indiana Pacers
25. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings
24. Zion Williamson – PF – New Orleans Pelicans
23. De'Aaron Fox – PG – Sacramento Kings
22. Jaylen Brown – SG/SF – Boston Celtics
21. Ja Morant – PG – Memphis Grizzlies
20. Paul George – SG/SF – Philadelphia 76ers
19. Jimmy Butler – SF – Miami Heat
18. Kyrie Irving – PG/SG – Dallas Mavericks
17. Kawhi Leonard – SF – Los Angeles Clippers
16. Donovan Mitchell – PG/SG – Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Damian Lillard – PG – Milwaukee Bucks
14. Devin Booker – PG/SG – Phoenix Suns
13. Victor Wembanyama – PF/C – San Antonio Spurs
12. Jalen Brunson – PG – New York Knicks
11. Anthony Davis – PF/C – Los Angeles Lakers
10. Anthony Edwards – SG – Minnesota Timberwolves
9. Jayson Tatum – SF/PF – Boston Celtics
8. Joel Embiid – C – Philadelphia 76ers
7. LeBron James – SF – Los Angeles Lakers
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – PG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder
5. Kevin Durant – SF/PF – Phoenix Suns
4. Stephen Curry – PG – Golden State Warriors
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – PF – Milwaukee Bucks
2. Luka Doncic – PG – Dallas Mavericks
1. Nikola Jokic – C – Denver Nuggets
