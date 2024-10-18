Who are the top 100 players in the NBA right now entering the 2024-25 season? This is a question we have been asking at ClutchPoints for weeks, and we finally have the answers. After revealing the NBA Top 100 players rankings over the course of the preseason, the time has come for ClutchPoints' full player rankings from who ranks #100 to #1 overall.

Where do MVP frontrunners like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rank? What about aging superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant? Of course, everyone wants to know about recent first overall picks who have become superstars as well, like Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, and Paolo Banchero.

Here is who finds themselves ranked #100 through #1 in the Top 100 player rankings ahead of the new 2024-25 NBA season.

2024-25 NBA Top 100 rankings

100. Malcolm Brogdon – PG – Washington Wizards

99. Collin Sexton – PG/SG – Utah Jazz

98. Chris Paul – PG – San Antonio Spurs

97. Deandre Ayton – C – Portland Trail Blazers

96. Donte DiVincenzo – SG – Minnesota Timberwolves

95. Andrew Nembhard – PG/SG – Indiana Pacers

94. Austin Reaves – SG – Los Angeles Lakers

93. Jonathan Kuminga – SF/PF – Golden State Warriors

92. Dereck Lively II – C – Dallas Mavericks

91. Nikola Vucevic – C – Chicago Bulls

90. Jalen Suggs – PG/SG – Orlando Magic

89. Andrew Wiggins – SF – Golden State Warriors

88. Klay Thompson – SG/SF – Dallas Mavericks

87. Alex Caruso – PG/SG – Oklahoma City Thunder

86. Marcus Smart – PG/SG – Memphis Grizzlies

85. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – SG – Orlando Magic

84. Herb Jones – SG/SF – New Orleans Pelicans

83. Kyle Kuzma – PF – Washington Wizards

82. Trey Murphy III – SF – New Orleans Pelicans

81. Naz Reid – C – Minnesota Timberwolves

80. Devin Vassell – SG – San Antonio Spurs

79. RJ Barrett – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors

78. Malik Monk – PG/SG – Sacramento Kings

77. Coby White – PG/SG – Chicago Bulls

76. Jalen Green – SG – Houston Rockets

75. Josh Hart – SF/PF – New York Knicks

74. Tyler Herro – SG – Miami Heat

73. Jaden McDaniels – SF/PF – Minnesota Timberwolves

72. Brandon Miller – SF – Charlotte Hornets

71. Immanuel Quickley – PG – Toronto Raptors

70. Anfernee Simons – PG/SG – Portland Trail Blazers

69. Michael Porter Jr. – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets

68. Brook Lopez – C – Milwaukee Bucks

67. Nix Claxton – C – Brooklyn Nets

66. Myles Turner – C – Indiana Pacers

65. Zach LaVine – SG – Chicago Bulls

64. CJ McCollum – SG – New Orleans Pelicans

63. Jerami Grant – SF/PF – Portland Trail Blazers

62. Fred VanVleet – PG – Houston Rockets

61. Jarrett Allen – C – Cleveland Cavaliers

60. Aaron Gordon – PF – Denver Nuggets

59. Chet Holmgren – PF/C – Oklahoma City Thunder

58. Darius Garland – PG – Cleveland Cavaliers

57. Desmond Bane – SG – Memphis Grizzlies

56. Jalen Williams – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder

55. Rudy Gobert – C – Minnesota Timberwolves

54. Dejounte Murray – PG/SG – New Orleans Pelicans

53. Draymond Green – PF/C – Golden State Warriors

52. Scottie Barnes – SF/PF – Toronto Raptors

51. Bradley Beal – SG – Phoenix Suns

50. Khris Middleton – SF – Milwaukee Bucks

49. Derrick White – PG/SG – Boston Celtics

48. OG Anunoby – SF/PF – New York Knicks

47. Jaren Jackson Jr. – PF/C – Memphis Grizzlies

46. Jrue Holiday – PG – Boston Celtics

45. Trae Young – PG – Atlanta Hawks

44. Kristaps Porzingis – C – Boston Celtics

43. Cade Cunningham – PG – Detroit Pistons

42. Alperen Sengun – C – Houston Rockets

41. Evan Mobley – PF/C – Cleveland Cavaliers

40. Brandon Miller – SF – New Orleans Pelicans

39. Mikal Bridges – SG/SF – New York Knicks

38. Franz Wagner – SG/SF – Orlando Magic

37. Julius Randle – PF – New York Knicks

36. James Harden – PG/SG – Los Angeles Clippers

35. DeMar DeRozan – SF – Sacramento Kings

34. Tyrese Maxey – PG – Philadelphia 76ers

33. Karl-Anthony Towns – PF/C – New York Knicks

32. Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat

31. Lauri Markkanen – SF/PF – Utah Jazz

30. LaMelo Ball – PG – Charlotte Hornets

29. Jamal Murray – PG – Denver Nuggets

28. Pascal Siakam – PF – Indiana Pacers

27. Paolo Banchero – PF – Orlando Magic

26. Tyrese Haliburton – PG – Indiana Pacers

25. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings

24. Zion Williamson – PF – New Orleans Pelicans

23. De'Aaron Fox – PG – Sacramento Kings

22. Jaylen Brown – SG/SF – Boston Celtics

21. Ja Morant – PG – Memphis Grizzlies

20. Paul George – SG/SF – Philadelphia 76ers

19. Jimmy Butler – SF – Miami Heat

18. Kyrie Irving – PG/SG – Dallas Mavericks

17. Kawhi Leonard – SF – Los Angeles Clippers

16. Donovan Mitchell – PG/SG – Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Damian Lillard – PG – Milwaukee Bucks

14. Devin Booker – PG/SG – Phoenix Suns

13. Victor Wembanyama – PF/C – San Antonio Spurs

12. Jalen Brunson – PG – New York Knicks

11. Anthony Davis – PF/C – Los Angeles Lakers

10. Anthony Edwards – SG – Minnesota Timberwolves

9. Jayson Tatum – SF/PF – Boston Celtics

8. Joel Embiid – C – Philadelphia 76ers

7. LeBron James – SF – Los Angeles Lakers

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – PG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Kevin Durant – SF/PF – Phoenix Suns

4. Stephen Curry – PG – Golden State Warriors

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – PF – Milwaukee Bucks

2. Luka Doncic – PG – Dallas Mavericks

1. Nikola Jokic – C – Denver Nuggets

