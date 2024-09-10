The Golden State Warriors have captured four NBA championships during their current Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry driven era, which has also included big names like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the latter of which formed a duo the likes of which has never been seen with Curry.

Ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers now works as an analyst on NBA broadcasts. His hoops acumen was instrumental in the Warriors' recent successes, but he stepped away from the team in May 2023 to focus on other opportunities.

On Tuesday, Myers shared his latest thoughts on why he decided to leave the exciting Dubs franchise for different pastures. “I was done. I just couldn't do it…I care too much to not give my best,” Myers said according to reporter Law Murray of The Athletic.

Myers has since found himself locking wits with Stephen A. Smith and other big name NBA dignitaries on broadcasts, bringing his hoops knowledge to a wider audience. The Myers news came amid a Stephen Curry update regarding the family business and his children's involvement with recent projects.

Meanwhile ex-Warriors fan favorite Jordan Poole posted classic photos of his time with the Dubs, sparking fan reactions.

Dubs preseason less than a month away

The Dubs are set to open the 2024 NBA preseason on October 9 on the road against the Sacramento Kings, two days before the Kings return the favor with a visit to the Bay Area to take on the Warriors on the road.

The exhibition game will give the new look Warriors a chance to get their feet wet against Coach Mike Brown's Kings now that Klay Thompson is in Dallas with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

The Warriors have plenty of players who are chomping at the bit to prove they belong at the highest level of basketball. Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski are among the holdovers who will be tasked with making up the missing scoring lost by Thompson's addition to the Mavs.

If Andrew Wiggins and the potential future All-Star Podziemski can ratchet their games up a notch or two, they have the talent to send Curry off into the sunset on a winning note. If not, the Warriors could find themselves in full-on rebuilding mode by the time next season rolls around.

Bob Myers left the Warriors with far from an empty cupboard when he left last spring, but there is still much work to be done to transform this roster into a playoff contender. Stephen Curry can't do it all. Now, it's time for the Warriors' other pieces to step up and show what they can do on the NBA's biggest stage.