In his second season, guard Brandin Podziemski has become a key contributing member of the Golden State Warriors rotation. In 11 games this year, the 21-year-old averages over 25 minutes with 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. However, playing in the spotlight after beginning his career behind Klay Thompson comes with challenges, especially in his first offseason as a professional. Podziemski discussed finding his way and what motivated him in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Bulletin board material is a good way to put it,” Podziemski noted in regards to why many believed the Warriors were primed to take a step back. “I was always talking with Steph during the offseason, and we sent a ton of stuff to one another that we saw on social media. Most of it was just people not believing in us. There were all the trade rumors that came up with Lauri Markkanen and Paul George, as well as people getting on some of our guys for their struggles or whatever they saw in offseason workout posts on social media.

“But we are competitors, and as long as Steph Curry is on the court, you have a chance to win literally anything. Knowing that, and the confidence that he instills in everyone around him, it’s just extra motivation.”

Podziemski and the Warriors are proving that they wouldn't become pushovers. With a 10-2 record, Golden State leads the Pacific standings and are only behind the 11-2 Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

Steph Curry playing mentor for young Warriors

Podziemski accompanied Curry to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where Curry iced France to seal the United States win in the gold medal game.

“I actually shared a bunch of experiences with him in France this summer when I was there for the Olympics. Through the early parts of the pool-play games, he was struggling. We talked a lot about what was going on and how the differences in the international game were getting to him a little bit,” Podziemski explained. “Basically, before the quarterfinal game against Brazil, he promised that he was going to turn things around. The rest is history, as we once again witnessed that man’s greatness on the basketball court. It was something to see.”

Curry seems to have fully embraced the responsibility of mentoring the next generation of Warriors stars. Moses Moody, Golden State's 2021 first-round pick, discussed the role Curry has played in building him up.

“I think it's been great to come in the league as a rookie and have Steph [Curry] being there from day one,” Moody said. “You're naturally gonna kind of compare yourself and what you want, the ultimate goal is to become Steph Curry. And then it's like, then you kind of equate success, or the highest level, with being able to relax and taking steps back on the working side.”

Next up, the Warriors travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday, November 18 at 10:30 p.m. EST.