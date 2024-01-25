Chris Paul and Scott Foster's beef is no secret, and he revealed to Draymond Green that a tell-all will arrive at some point in the future.

There's been so much Draymond Green drama surrounding the Golden State Warriors this season that the latest episode of beef between Chris Paul and Scott Foster has largely been forgotten about. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns back in November, Foster ejected Paul in the second quarter for arguing a call, leading to Adam Silver and the league having to step in to remedy the issue between the two guys.

While it doesn't necessarily mean their issues are fixed, it's safe to say that Paul and Foster's long standing issues are a storyline that many fans are interested about. When Green recently poked fun at Paul on an episode of his podcast about his beef with Foster, Paul hinted that a full explanation on the entire situation would be coming one day.

Draymond Green: "One of my favorite officials-" Chris Paul: "Who you about to say?" DG: "Scott Foster. You want to talk about him?" CP3: "Knock it off… I can't right now, but in due time we'll have that conversation." 😅 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/dEEIwclsDW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2024

For whatever reason, Paul and Foster have never been friendly with each other, and to the dismay of the league, it's had an impact on their games because of how Foster calls games that Paul is involved in. This should obviously never be an issue the NBA has to deal with, as they already deal with enough complaints about their referees, so it was no surprise that they wanted to do whatever they could to find a resolution to this situation.

The NBA has done what they can to avoid having Paul and Foster cross paths since this incident, but there may be some games in the future where it's simply unavoidable. Everyone wants to know the true story behind their hatred towards each other, and while Chris Paul refused to spill the beans now, it sounds like he plans on giving the fans what they want at some point in the future.